Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative investments will help five Alberta-based organizations improve productivity and commercialize AI solutions

EDMONTON, AB, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing and increasingly competitive global economy, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and reshaping how businesses operate, creating new opportunities for innovation, productivity and economic growth. Building the strongest economy in the G7 depends on our ability to innovate and lead in emerging technologies and strengthening our leadership in the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

$6.8M for Alberta-based businesses to support AI innovation and commercialization (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) announced $6.8 million in federal funding through the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII), for five projects in Alberta.

The funding announced today will support more than 70 jobs in Alberta and advance Canada's domestic capacity for technology and innovation in artificial intelligence. These investments will help businesses and organizations bring technology to new markets, improve productivity and competitiveness, and offer research and testing opportunities to support growth and innovation.

These strategic investments through RAII advance the Government of Canada's commitment to building a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy, while accelerating the development of nation-building data and AI infrastructure in Canada.

Full details about these projects can be found in the linked backgrounder.

Quotes

"Edmonton and Alberta are home to world-class talent, ambitious companies, and a growing tech sector that is helping position Alberta as a leader in artificial intelligence and innovation. As AI reshapes how businesses innovate, compete, and grow, our government is proud to invest in Alberta companies that are developing and adopting cutting-edge technologies. Today's investment will help turn Canadian ideas into real economic growth, strengthen Alberta's competitiveness, and create good careers here at home."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Across Alberta, innovators are transforming artificial intelligence into practical, market-ready solutions that strengthen economic growth and enhance Canada's global competitiveness. Through the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative, our new government is supporting Canadian organizations as they advance leading-edge research, commercialize new technologies and scale their operations. By helping move innovation from discovery to commercialization, we are creating high-quality jobs, supporting business growth and strengthening Canada's capacity to lead in the digital economy."

–The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Quick facts

In Budget 2024 The Government of Canada announced $2.4 billion to secure Canada's artificial intelligence advantage, including investments to accelerate job growth in Canada's artificial intelligence sector, boost productivity by helping researchers and businesses develop and adopt artificial intelligence and ensure artificial intelligence adoption is done responsibly.

PrairiesCan received $33.8 million over five years to deliver the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII), beginning in 2024–25.

PrairiesCan continues to accept RAII applications with applicants encouraged to submit expressions of interest as soon as possible for consideration under this initiative.

Backgrounder: Government of Canada announces support for artificial intelligence innovation and commercialization in Alberta

The Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII), delivered by Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) in the Prairie provinces, is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to help businesses across Canada compete and grow in an evolving global economy. The RAII provides $200 million to help businesses bring new AI technologies to market and speed up adoption in critical sectors such as agriculture, clean technology, healthcare, and manufacturing. This repayable and non-repayable interest-free funding is part of the government's 2024 budget commitment to ensure Canada is a world leader in AI.

Today, PrairiesCan announced support under the RAII for the following five projects in Alberta, representing a total federal investment of $6,800,000:

Darkhorse Emergency Corp. $1,000,000 (repayable)

Darkhorse Emergency's AI powered analytics platform and services will expand exports that optimize both risk analysis and resource allocation in emergency response management services for fire and emergency departments.





Darkhorse Emergency's AI powered analytics platform and services will expand exports that optimize both risk analysis and resource allocation in emergency response management services for fire and emergency departments. Localintel Inc. $500,000 (repayable)

Localintel will commercialize its Location Intelligence Content Platform (LICP), which transforms complex and fragmented location data into branded, narrative ‑ ready content through interactive visualizations and automated tools for municipalities and economic development organizations.





Localintel will commercialize its Location Intelligence Content Platform (LICP), which transforms complex and fragmented location data into branded, narrative ready content through interactive visualizations and automated tools for municipalities and economic development organizations. NTWIST Inc. $1,000,000 (repayable)

NTWIST will accelerate the commercialization and marketplace adoption of its AI ‑ powered solutions to improve productivity and competitiveness in high ‑ mix, low ‑ volume advanced manufacturing sectors.





NTWIST will accelerate the commercialization and marketplace adoption of its AI powered solutions to improve productivity and competitiveness in high mix, low volume advanced manufacturing sectors. University of Alberta $3,000,000 (non-repayable)

The Canadian AI Compute Vault (CAICV) initiative at the University of Alberta will strengthen Canada's sovereignty in artificial intelligence by delivering secure, high performance compute infrastructure and expertise that accelerates the commercialization of AI technologies. The project will provide businesses and innovation ecosystem partners with trusted access to advanced cloud environments, enabling the development and deployment of AI solutions in priority areas including defence, security, dual-use, deep tech and other strategically significant sectors.





The Canadian AI Compute Vault (CAICV) initiative at the University of Alberta will strengthen Canada's sovereignty in artificial intelligence by delivering secure, high performance compute infrastructure and expertise that accelerates the commercialization of AI technologies. The project will provide businesses and innovation ecosystem partners with trusted access to advanced cloud environments, enabling the development and deployment of AI solutions in priority areas including defence, security, dual-use, deep tech and other strategically significant sectors. Vertical City Inc. $1,300,000 (repayable)

Vertical City will scale its AI and machine learning software to support global market expansion. This will improve the technology for deployment on external systems, enhance compatibility and performance, and contribute to increased export revenues and job creation.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Narmin Hassam-Clark, Acting Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]