THUNDER BAY, ON, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - From traveling to medical appointments, getting goods to market, distributing PPE and medical supplies, or delivering vaccines, Canadians rely on safe and well-maintained local airports to support vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services, more so during this Covid-19 pandemic, including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, and forest fire response.

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, along with the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, Marcus Powlowski, today announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at the Thunder Bay International Airport.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP), the Government of Canada will provide almost $12.5 million to the Thunder Bay International Airport for four safety-related projects:

Purchase of two aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles - $2,255,729

Rehabilitation or airside surfaces and lighting and electrical systems - $8,518,040

Construction of runway end safety areas for Runways 07-25 and 12-30 - $1,662,055

Installation of airside LED guidance signs - $33,750

For 2021-2022, Transport Canada has allocated ACAP funding to 63 airports for 86 safety-related projects, including runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles and installing wildlife fencing.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.1 billion for 1,088 projects at 199 airports across the country.

Quotes

"Our Government recognizes that airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities, and local airport workers. In addition to supporting personal travel, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, reliable and efficient air transportation options, and will help us deliver our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada. This is more important than ever as we work towards reopening our economies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Thunder Bay International Airport is a critical hub for people in Thunder Bay and the region, connecting us to the rest of the country and the world. This investment will ensure our airport can keep on serving our region, helping Northwestern Ontarians get to work, medical services and more."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North

"Today's funding is welcome news that will help ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the Thunder Bay International Airport. Thunder Bay has always been a hub for regional transportation, and coming out this pandemic we need to ensure that our city is prepared to meet the transportation challenges of the future."

Marcus Powlowski

Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River

Quick Facts

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement (FES) 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

over two years. As well, the FES announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airport System (NAS) airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

The eligible NAS airports are: Gander ; Charlottetown ; Saint John ; Fredericton ; Moncton ; Thunder Bay ; London ; and Prince George .

