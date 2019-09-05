Government of Canada investing in safety at the Prince Albert (Glass Field) Airport

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians, tourists and businesses benefit from safe and well-maintained airports. From visiting friends and family, to travelling to medical appointments, or getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to support and sustain vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue and forest fire response.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, visited the Prince Albert (Glass Field) Airport today to highlight the recent completion of four safety improvement projects – the purchase of a runway snowblower, the construction of a sand storage shed, the purchase of a runway condition reporting system and friction tester, and the replacement of a grader.

The runway snowblower, a 3,500 HP self-propelled model, and the grader, with a 200 HP engine and carbide scraper blade, are used to remove ice and snow from runways, taxiways and the apron. The sand storage shed protects the sand, granular and liquid products used on airside surfaces from snow, ice and rain, while the runway condition reporting system and friction tester provide timely, accurate and precise wireless recording and reporting of runway conditions and relays the information directly to aircraft to help ensure safe landings.

Well-maintained runways, taxiways and aprons, free of ice and snow, ensure safe usage by aircraft, passengers, and crews, and help protect costly airport safety assets during airport operations.

Funding of $1,136,665 was provided for these projects through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program.

Quotes

"The Prince Albert (Glass Field) Airport is an important hub for residents, businesses and tourists in this region. This investment will help ensure continued safe and reliable operations for aircraft, passengers and flight crews, while supporting tourism and social and economic development in the region."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver

"Our Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

This funding comes from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP).

Since the Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested more than $882.7 million for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country.

has invested more than for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country. To date, the Prince Albert (Glass Field) Airport has received more than $12.2 million in ACAP funding for 13 safety projects, including the rehabilitation of pavement on Runway 08-26; the rehabilitation and reconfiguration of the taxiway and apron; the upgrade of airfield lighting systems; and the purchase of snow removal equipment.

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Flickr to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.Denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

