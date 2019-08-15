Government of Canada investing in safety at the North Peace Regional Airport

FORT ST-JOHN, BC, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians, tourists and businesses benefit from safe and well-maintained airports. From visiting friends and family, to travelling to medical appointments, or getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to support and sustain vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue and forest fire response.

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced a Government of Canada investment to purchase a grader at the North Peace Regional Airport. The grader, valued at $223,728, will assist with the essential clearing of ice and snow from runways, taxiways and the apron.

Keeping runways, taxiways and aprons free of snow and ice ensures safe usage by aircraft, passengers, and crews, and helps protect costly airport safety assets during airport operations.

"Our Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

This funding comes from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP).

Since the Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested more than $882.7 million for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country.

has invested more than for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country. To date, the North Peace Regional Airport has received more than $16.7 million in ACAP funding for 15 safety projects, including the purchase of two aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles, the rehabilitation of the taxiways, apron and edgelighting, and the replacement of snow clearing equipment.

