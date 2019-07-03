Government of Canada investing in safety at the Kamloops Airport

KAMLOOPS,BC, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians, tourists and businesses benefit from safe and well-maintained airports. From visiting friends and family, to travelling to medical appointments, or getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to support and sustain vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue and forest fire response.

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced a Government of Canada investment to purchase an aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle (ARFF) for the Kamloops Airport. The investment of $1.287 million includes an ARFF with a high capacity water tank and pumping output that can also use foam concentrate and dry chemical fire retardants. The state-of-the-art ARFF is critical in providing rapid and effective response to aircraft emergencies.

Minister Jordan also viewed the recently delivered replacement snowplow truck with blade, valued at $130,000, which is used for airside snow removal.

Well maintained runways, taxiways and aprons free of ice and snow are key to ensuring safe usage by aircraft, passengers, and crews, and help protect costly airport safety assets, such as aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, during airport operations.

Quotes

"The Kamloops Airport is an important hub for residents and businesses in this region. This investment will help ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for both Kamloops residents and those in British Columbia's Interior, many of whom depend on their local airports not only for personal travel and business, but also for access to specialized and emergency medical care in larger centres."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Our Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

This funding comes from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP).

Since the Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested more than $882.7 million for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country.

has invested more than for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country. To date, the Kamloops Airport has received more than $9.1 million in ACAP funding for 15 safety projects, including the rehabilitation of Runway 08-26, the apron and taxiways, an ARFF and shelter, and snow-clearing equipment.

