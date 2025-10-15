WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The future of Canada's digital economy is being built in Manitoba. Interactive digital media companies are embracing artificial intelligence to stay ahead of the curve, drive growth, and create jobs and new opportunities.

Government of Canada investing in New Media Manitoba to boost AI innovation in Manitoba’s digital media sector (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. Boniface–St.Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan, announced over $2.3 million in support of New Media Manitoba (NMM).

This investment will expand New Media Manitoba's capabilities by integrating AI into the StudioLab xR facility, assisting small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt AI, bring new products to market, and create digital media jobs in Manitoba. NMM will also deliver workforce training programs to ensure Manitobans have the skills to succeed in an AI-enabled economy.

Canada is accelerating safe adoption of AI across the economy. It is driving economic growth, productivity and opportunity, and by mobilizing the interactive digital media sector around AI, Manitoba companies will have the tools they need to compete and win in the global marketplace.

Quotes

"We're building Canada strong by investing in what each province does best -- and in Manitoba, that's a growing and innovative tech sector. That's why we're supporting New Media Manitoba, whose work is helping local businesses adopt new technologies, create good jobs, and grow Canada's digital economy."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This investment gives Manitoba's businesses the tools they need to compete and grow in a rapidly changing economy. By supporting New Media Manitoba's leadership in AI adoption, we are helping create good jobs, strengthen local companies, and ensure Manitoba plays a leading role in Canada's digital future."

–Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. Boniface – St. Vital, Manitoba

"Businesses and innovators are the backbone of our economy, and many are looking to use artificial intelligence to unlock productivity. The Government of Canada is committed to scaling up our country's AI industry, driving AI adoption and building a sovereign digital infrastructure. Harnessing AI while increasing trust in its responsible development and deployment will promote growth and shared prosperity in Manitoba and across the country."

–The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"This is a generational investment for our interactive digital media sector. It empowers creators and companies to adopt AI tools that will fundamentally enhance productivity, competitiveness, and long-term growth, ensuring Manitoba remains at the forefront of creative technology."

–Dan Blair, Chair of the Board, New Media Manitoba

"By accelerating AI adoption in interactive digital media, we are creating a foundation for innovation that extends across Manitoba's entire economy. This investment strengthens not only our sector but also the province's capacity to lead in applying AI across industries such as bioscience, construction, and film and television production."

–Louie Ghiz, Executive Director, New Media Manitoba

Quick facts

This investment is expected to support 77 new jobs, train 100 individuals and assist 50 small and medium-sized businesses.

Funding for this non-repayable support flows through the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative, which supports marketplace adoption and the responsible development and use of AI technologies on the Prairies, and Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X

Toll-free number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]