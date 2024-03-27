This unveiling completes an HSMBC hat trick, with the series receiving its third HSMBC plaque

WINNIPEG, MB, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Thirty-four seconds left on the clock of the final game in a tied series between Canada and the Soviet Union… during that moment in the iconic 1972 Summit Series, you could hear a puck drop. Paul Henderson scores and all of Canada goes wild! With heart and passion, this intense match-up brought together millions of Canadians to support and cheer on Team Canada.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary Kevin Lamoureux commemorated the national historic significance of the 1972 Summit Series with a special ceremony to unveil a plaque at the Hockey for All Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The announcement was made on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault.

The 1972 Summit Series between national hockey teams from Canada and the Soviet Union was the first time that Canadian professional hockey players faced the Soviet Union's national team. The first four games took place in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver, respectively, before heading to the Soviet Union for the final four games.

Taking place in the context of the Cold War, the series was unusually intense. Mirrored in two very different styles of hockey was a culture clash between two nations with very different political systems. The Soviet Union played a disciplined team game, with fast skating, crisp passing, and an emphasis on strategy, while the Canadians emphasized shooting, forechecking and bodychecking. The final game of this intense series is still considered one of the greatest moments in Canadian sports history.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians of all ages connect with their past. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,200 designations have been made nationwide.

National historic designations illustrate the defining moments in the story of Canada. Together, they tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and our country. Heritage places provide a wide range of cultural, social, economic, and environmental benefits to their communities.

"The 1972 Summit Series was an important moment in Canadian sports history, witnessed by 16 million Canadians who watched and cheered for Team Canada's heart, passion, and tenacious spirit. It created national pride and excitement for the sport that still resonates to this day. Historic designations reflect Canada's rich and varied history and I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the 1972 Summit Series and its important contributions to Canada's heritage."

Kevin Lamoureux,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"Winnipeg has a long history as the centre of international hockey in Canada. As far back as 1958, when the Soviet Union toured Canada and played the Manitoba Junior All Stars, to the 1999 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships and beyond, Winnipeg has played a huge role in international competitions. For those who might remember, the Canadian National Team made Winnipeg home for more than a decade, training and playing exhibition games against many international teams. However, the most significant international game ever played in Winnipeg was the 4-4 tie in game 3 of the historic 1972 Summit Series."

Jordy Douglas,

President, Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame

Game Three of this unprecedented eight-game hockey series was played at the old Winnipeg Arena on September 6, 1972 .

. Over the years, Team Canada's accomplishment has been celebrated in Canada . The players who showed such incredible heart and determination would help define Canada to the world. Many believe this special series changed hockey forever.

. The players who showed such incredible heart and determination would help define to the world. Many believe this special series changed hockey forever. The first 1972 Summit Series plaque was unveiled in Montreal in 2016 with the intent of installing a plaque in each city that the series visited in Canada . Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto hosts the plaque commemorating Game Two of the series.

in 2016 with the intent of installing a plaque in each city that the series visited in . Maple Leaf Gardens in hosts the plaque commemorating Game Two of the series. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and that these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and that these important stories are shared with Canadians. The vast majority of nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. To nominate a person, place, or historical event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application.

Backgrounder: 1972 Summit Series National Historic Event

