CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Alberta's economy is built on exports, and businesses in the province, like those across Canada, are navigating increased uncertainty as tariffs and shifting global trade conditions impact their costs, customer bases and supply chains. To remain competitive and build long-term resilience, they must access new markets. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action through programs like the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) and by reaching more trade agreements with reliable trading partners.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced a federal investment of more than $5.8M through the RTRI for five projects in southern Alberta. The aim is more resilient businesses that are better equipped to compete and overcome global trade pressures.

Nearly $4.5M of this investment will be allocated to three not-for-profit organizations to deliver business support services and enhance collaboration with a goal of advancing the export readiness of Alberta businesses. This includes $1.5M for Mount Royal University to launch the Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence which will deliver specialized programming to help prove and commercialize innovative transportation and logistics products and technologies. Also included in not-for-profit funding is nearly $1.5M for the Alberta Food Processors Association to provide tailored advice to help food and beverage businesses improve performance and productivity by adopting new technologies and scaling-up operations.

Two businesses will also receive a total of more than $1.38M in direct support to expand sales in new national and global markets. Funding will help these businesses expand product lines, establish reliable supply chains, expand production capacity for Canadian goods and provide quality jobs for Albertans.

"The world has changed. In a more uncertain global trade environment, businesses and not-for-profit organizations across Alberta are working hard to adapt and compete. Through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, our government is supporting their shift from reliance to resilience. That means strengthening domestic capacity, securing supply chains, and opening new markets. Together, we are building a more secure and competitive economy that will help Alberta -- and Canada -- succeed in a changing world."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)



"Calgary and southern Alberta businesses and organizations remain steadfast in their commitment to work together in support of a strong economy. Funding announced today will help local entrepreneurs and the organizations that support them to advance innovative technologies and processes so they can succeed in the face of global trade uncertainty. I'm proud to see the federal government standing behind their efforts."

–Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources



"Alberta businesses are navigating a rapidly changing trade landscape. The Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence will provide thought leadership, skills and talent development, and applied programming that helps companies test, refine and commercialize innovative transportation and logistics solutions. PrairiesCan's support ensures that Alberta firms are better positioned to compete, diversify markets and build long-term resilience."

–Dr. Chad London, Provost and Vice-President, Academic, Mount Royal University

"This investment comes at a critical time for Alberta's food and beverage industry. Rising tariffs, global uncertainty, and increasing production costs are putting pressure on the very businesses that turn Alberta's world-class agriculture into the food Canadians enjoy every day. This $1.4 million dollar investment gives our processors the tools to adapt and compete--through expert trade and productivity support, direct funding for tariff-impacted businesses, and smarter technology through an upgraded, AI-powered AB Food Connect platform. Alberta grows some of the best ingredients in the world. This funding helps ensure we also process, innovate, and create value here at home--protecting jobs, strengthening our supply chain, and keeping Alberta-made products on shelves across Canada."

–Bianca Parsons, Executive Director, Alberta Food Processors Association

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is a $1-billion national program aimed at helping Canadian businesses impacted by global tariff disruptions.

Today's announcement marks the first RTRI-approved projects in southern Alberta and demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to helping regional businesses respond to tariffs, scale innovation, and diversify export markets.

PrairiesCan continues to accept RTRI applications from eligible businesses and organizations operating across the Prairie provinces.

The Prairies generate nearly 25% of Canada's GDP and are central to Canada's economic strength and future competitiveness.

L'Initiative régionale de réponse tarifaire (IRRT), mise en œuvre par Développement économique Canada pour les Prairies (PrairiesCan) dans les provinces des Prairies, s'inscrit dans la stratégie du gouvernement du Canada visant à protéger, les industries, les chaînes d'approvisionnement et les emplois canadiens contre les répercussions des droits de douane. L'IRRT renforce la compétitivité des petites et moyennes entreprises touchées en les aidant à adopter des technologies innovantes pour accroître leur productivité et leur compétitivité, ainsi qu'à mettre en place des chaînes d'approvisionnement plus résilientes. Le portail de demande de l'IRRT demeure ouvert pour les entreprises touchées par les droits de douane.

Aujourd'hui, PrairiesCan a annoncé un investissement total de 5 882 903 $ dans le cadre de l'IRRT pour les cinq projets suivants dans le sud de l'Alberta :

Alberta Food Processors Association (AFPA) - 1 498 903 $

Améliorer l'accès à une expertise et à des conseils personnalisés en matière de commerce et de productivité pour les entreprises du secteur des aliments et des boissons touchées par les droits de douane en Alberta. Ce projet aidera les participants à approfondir leurs connaissances du secteur et permettra de distribuer directement des fonds aux petites et moyennes entreprises du secteur des aliments et des boissons touchées par les droits de douane. Cet investissement permettra également à l'AFPA de moderniser et d'améliorer son portail de co-emballage, AB Food Connect, grâce à une nouvelle technologie fondée sur l'intelligence artificielle et à l'introduction de nouvelles fonctionnalités d'engagement communautaire visant à augmenter le nombre d'utilisateurs se connectant aux cuisines communautaires et aux services de co-emballage en Alberta.

Canadian Heritage Roasting Company - 384 000 $

Renforcer les chaînes d'approvisionnement pour les grains de café provenant de coopératives agricoles en Amérique du Sud et en Asie avant d'être torréfiés en Alberta afin de garantir la disponibilité de produits de café torréfié canadiens de haute qualité. Cet investissement aidera Canadian Heritage Roasting Company à obtenir un financement canadien pour les expéditions en vrac, à moderniser son équipement de mélange et de mouture, et à augmenter la production d'une gamme de café soluble.

Columbia Seed Co. Ltd. et XPT Grain Inc. - 1 000 000 $

Augmenter la capacité de production en ajoutant une deuxième chaîne de production afin de répondre à la demande du marché pour des ingrédients alimentaires à base de plante de haute qualité fabriqués au Canada. Ce projet permettra à Columbia Seed Co. Ltd. pour doubler sa capacité de production et améliorer la qualité de ses produits. En plus d'avoir permis à Columbia Seed Co. Ltd. d'accéder à de nouveaux marchés, ce projet stimulera l'activité commerciale régionale et créera de nouvelles possibilités d'emploi dans les zones rurales de l'Alberta.

Foresight Canada - 1 500 000 $

Fournir des services de soutien personnalisés aux petites et moyennes entreprises de technologies propres en phase avancée dans les provinces des Prairies afin de les aider à surmonter les répercussions des droits de douane et à conquérir de nouveaux marchés. Les entreprises participantes auront accès à un réseau collaboratif d'innovateurs, d'investisseurs et d'experts en technologies propres qui les aideront à exporter leurs produits canadiens vers de nouveaux marchés.

Université Mount Royal - 1 500 000 $

Lancer l'Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence afin de renforcer la résilience des petites et moyennes entreprises albertaines opérant dans le secteur du transport et de la logistique. Par l'intermédiaire de ce centre, l'Université Mount Royal offrira des services de soutien pour aider les entreprises à améliorer, à commercialiser, à développer et à offrir des solutions innovantes de transport et de logistique.

