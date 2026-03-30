QUÉBEC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member for Parliament for Québec Centre, along with Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament for Beauport--Limoilou, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $3.8 million for three Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF) projects at Université Laval to improve hands-on training experiences for oral health students and to strengthen efforts to support access to oral health care.

Funding for these three projects includes:

Over $2.3 million to create social dentistry internships at an existing downtown Québec City community center and at a new dental clinic that would be renovated and equipped to deliver treatment in an underserved area of Rive-Sud/la Beauce.

Over $1 million to create a new internship for dentistry students which will provide the opportunity to work in private practices in underserved regions of Québec City.

Over $450,000 to increase student training, as well as to support an initiative to attract and retain Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) eligible patients in the Québec and Levis areas by covering the balance of their co-payments.

These projects are in addition to the broader investment of more than $35 million over three years for 30 projects under OHAF announced in November 2025. The OHAF complements the CDCP by investing in targeted measures that reduce and remove barriers to oral health care among vulnerable populations, including in rural and remote communities.

Over 6 million Canadian residents are now covered under the CDCP. In Quebec, over 1.7 million are now covered under the plan, and more than one million CDCP members have already received care from participating providers. The CDCP is making life more affordable by saving eligible Canadian residents an average of $900 per year on their oral health care services.

CDCP members must renew their coverage each year to confirm that they still meet the eligibility requirements and avoid any disruptions in their CDCP coverage. This year's renewal period will be from April 15 to June 1, 2026.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"Our support for new training projects through the Oral Health Access Fund will not only empower the next generation of oral health professionals but will also contribute to lower oral health care costs for families. Also, thanks to the CDCP and the commitment of oral health providers across the country, eligible Canadian residents are now receiving the preventive care they need."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Our government is committed to reducing the barriers that limit access to oral health services. These projects with Université Laval demonstrate practical solutions to expand coverage and increase the number of people eligible for the new Canadian Dental Care Plan. This will also improve training opportunities for students, helping develop the next generation of oral health professionals and improving health outcomes for people in the Quebec region."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Member of Parliament for Québec-Center

"Investing in oral health care is an investment in the well-being of our communities. This project at Université Laval will help expand access to care for people in the Québec and Lévis regions while providing students with the practical training they need for their future careers. By reducing barriers and enhancing local services, we are helping create healthier outcomes for families across the region."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Dental care should never be out of reach. Thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan, millions of Canadians now have access to the treatments they need to maintain a healthy smile. This program is helping build a healthier, more equitable Canada--one person at a time. Apply today at Canada.ca/dental and join the growing number of Canadians already benefiting from this essential support."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"By investing in both students and communities, we are creating a cycle of care that benefits everyone. These great initiatives ensure that tomorrow's oral health professionals are equipped with the experience they need, while Canadians can access the care they deserve."

Steeve Lavoie

Member of Parliament for Beauport--Limoilou, Quebec

"I would like to thank Health Canada for this funding, which enables the Faculty of Dental Medicine to have an even greater impact on people's well-being and long-term health. Our students will benefit from an extensive clinical experience, while also promoting more equitable access to care."

Sophie D'Amours

Rector of Université Laval

Quick Facts

All eligible Canadian residents can apply to the CDCP. To qualify, applicants must: Not have access to dental insurance Have filed their individual tax return in Canada (and their spouse's or common-law partner's, if applicable) Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

CDCP members who do not already have an oral health provider can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find one in their community.

Close to 100% of active dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists in Canada, including those in educational institutions, are caring for patients covered under the CDCP.

Announced in Budget 2023, the OHAF is a grants and contributions program led by Health Canada and designed to complement the CDCP. The fund aims to expand access to oral health care by supporting projects that reduce or remove barriers to accessing oral health care for targeted populations.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]