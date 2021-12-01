Government of Canada funds cutting-edge company specializing in non-wood pulp production that reduces waste and conserves forests

Investment supports Red Leaf Pulp, a growing Canadian cleantech company, and will help Canada meet its ambitious climate objectives

KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's cleantech entrepreneurs are proving their power to take on today's environmental challenges. Working in partnership with innovative companies, the Government of Canada is supporting the growth of a greener economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of $3.8 million in Kelowna-based Red Leaf Pulp through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). This is the first SDTC investment in Red Leaf Pulp and part of a partnership that will help the company improve its process for converting agricultural residues into pulp.

The company has developed a revolutionary process for turning agricultural residues with no former end use into high-quality cellulose pulp, which can be used in recyclable consumer products like packaging, moulded cups and plates, tissues and towels, and printing and writing paper.

This environmentally conscious pulping method could be a game changer in the paper industry, in addition to conserving Canada's forests, which are a vital stabilizing force for the global climate. Red Leaf Pulp will soon open its first operating plant in Saskatchewan, where it will use wheat straw with no previous high-value end use as the raw material to produce pulp.

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in clean technology that lays the foundation for a stronger, greener and more sustainable economy that creates opportunities for all Canadians. Today's investment will help grow our economy and support Canada's ability to meet its 2030 climate commitments and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Now is the time for ambitious climate action. Cleantech innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization are key to the vital shift to a healthier environment and a net-zero carbon economy. Today's announcement will boost our leadership in climate and waste reduction technologies and help foster a truly Canadian success story."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Innovative clean technologies are good for the economy and critical to solving the twin crises of climate change and nature loss. Kelowna's own Red Leaf Pulp is demonstrating this, using agricultural by-products with no previous end use as inputs for their products, creating value where there was none and turning organic matter into recyclable products."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver

"Canadian entrepreneurs are driving the innovation that is moving us towards a more sustainable and prosperous future. This investment will enable Red Leaf Pulp to rapidly accelerate and commercialize its ideas and continues the momentum of public and private commitments to advancing clean technology."

– Leah Lawrence, President and CEO of SDTC

"Red Leaf Pulp's technology enhances the utilization of existing annual feedstocks by optimally converting agricultural residues into a fully sustainable pulp product for tissue, packaging and moulded product suppliers. This funding is allowing us to gain momentum in the global pulp marketplace while supporting Canada's agricultural sector by providing growers with diversified revenue from existing crops."

– Martin Pudlas, CEO, Red Leaf Pulp

Quick facts

Clean technology companies currently employ more than 211,000 Canadians in rewarding, well-paying jobs.

SDTC is an independent federal foundation that funds companies with the potential to become world leaders in environmental technologies and help solve some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges, such as climate change and polluted air, water and soil.

SDTC is Canada's largest funder of clean technology entrepreneurs, and its support makes a significant difference in today's hyper-competitive global market.

largest funder of clean technology entrepreneurs, and its support makes a significant difference in today's hyper-competitive global market. Since 2001, SDTC has invested more than $1.38 billion in 460 companies that have generated $2.8 billion in annual revenues, created 16,930 jobs, brought 177 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 megatonnes of CO 2 annually, which is equivalent to taking almost 7 million cars off the road every year.

in 460 companies that have generated in annual revenues, created 16,930 jobs, brought 177 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 megatonnes of CO annually, which is equivalent to taking almost 7 million cars off the road every year. The world is taking notice of Canada's leadership in clean technology: 11 Canadian companies, 9 of which have been funded by SDTC, placed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list.

leadership in clean technology: 11 Canadian companies, 9 of which have been funded by SDTC, placed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list. In December 2020 , the Government of Canada announced A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, Canada's strengthened climate plan, which has increased support for SDTC with an additional $750 million over five years, representing the single largest Government of Canada investment in SDTC since its inception in 2001.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Sustainable Development Technology Canada on Twitter: @SDTC_TDDC

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: John Power, Senior Manager, Communications and Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, 343-803-0672, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

