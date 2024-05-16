Government of Canada funds 3,451 projects across Canada to make life better for Canadian seniors

GATINEAU, QC, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve to age with dignity. That comes down to choice, to affordability, to inclusion, and to community. The New Horizons for Seniors Program creates those opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister for Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced an investment of $71.27 million in 3,451 community-based projects supporting seniors across the country. This funding was awarded through the New Horizons for Seniors Program's (NHSP) most recent call for proposals for community-based projects.

As part of the 2023-24 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were encouraged to apply for funding to deliver projects that support the national priorities for this cycle:

supporting healthy aging;

preventing senior abuse;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion; and

supporting financial security.

These projects further support the Government's work to help Canadian seniors age with dignity and choice. This work also includes the new Canadian Dental Care Plan, which has already helped over 46,000 seniors access dental care, because no one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and putting food on the table.

Budget 2024 is the Government's plan to build more homes, faster, help make life cost less, and grow the economy in a way that helps every generation get ahead. The Government's ongoing support for the New Horizons for Seniors Program means more assistance for community-based projects that strengthen our communities and make life better for Canadian seniors.

Quotes

"Loneliness is an awful thing, and too many seniors feel lonely. They want to be active and feel like they're part of their community, giving back, helping out, looking after themselves. It's so important. New Horizons helps make those connections and do all that."

–Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. The New Horizons for Seniors Program community-based stream is a federal grants program whose goal is to invest in projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

in grant funding. Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: promoting volunteering among seniors and other generations, engaging seniors through the mentoring of others, expanding awareness of elder abuse, supporting social participation and inclusion of seniors and providing capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.

Project proposals are targeted to vulnerable senior populations including Indigenous seniors, seniors with disabilities, members of racialized and newcomer groups, members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, low-income seniors, veterans, members of official language minority communities and people who primarily speak languages other than English or French.

Since its inception in 2004, the program has funded around 40,000 local projects and broader reaching initiatives in hundreds of communities across Canada with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $850 million .

with the Government of having invested a total of more than . Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on August 1, 2023 and closed on September 28, 2023 .

Related Documents

Backgrounder

The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to enhance seniors' social inclusion and ensure they can benefit from, and contribute to, the quality of life in their communities.

Seniors lead and inspire projects to make a difference in the lives of others and in their communities.

The objectives of the NHSP are to:

promote volunteerism among seniors and other generations;

engage seniors in the community through the mentoring of others;

expand awareness of elder abuse, including financial abuse;

support the social participation and inclusion of seniors; and

provide capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.

The NHSP provides seniors access to important recreational and social programs and initiatives that reflect the current realities of seniors and seniors-serving organizations. The Program helps vulnerable seniors through curated program parameters, delivery and access to ensure their needs are met.

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded about 40,000 local projects and broader-reaching initiatives in hundreds of communities across Canada. The total Government of Canada investment has been more than $850 million. Program funding supports community-based projects and pan-Canadian projects.

Community-based projects

Community-based project funding supports activities in which seniors are socially engaged, connected and actively involved in their communities. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

As part of the 2023–24 NHSP community-based call for proposals, organizations were encouraged to apply for funding that supports the Program's national priorities for this cycle:

Priority 1: Supporting healthy aging, which includes:

addressing social isolation, including through supporting seniors' digital literacy;

addressing ageism; and

supporting mental health and dementia.

Priority 2: Preventing senior abuse, which includes:

providing measures to reduce crimes and harm against seniors, including elder abuse; and

developing educational material to prevent unscrupulous practices, financial fraud and scams from happening to seniors.

Priority 3: Celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion, which includes:

promoting intergenerational mentoring and engagement;

advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and helping to secure a better quality of life for Indigenous seniors; and

collaborating with diverse communities, notably by serving members of the following vulnerable groups: low-income seniors, Indigenous Peoples, members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, members of official language minority communities, seniors who primarily speak languages other than English and French, members of racialized and newcomer groups, persons with disabilities, veterans and seniors living in rural or remote areas.

Priority 4: Supporting financial security, which includes:

helping seniors navigate and access government services and benefits and providing support to file their taxes; and

supporting the financial empowerment of seniors.

This year, a total of 3,451 community-based projects have been approved for immediate investment, representing $71.27 million.

Here's a breakdown by province/territory:

Province/Territory Number of Projects Investment Alberta 292 $6,435,181 British Columbia 457 $10,075,768 Manitoba 132 $2,496,458 New Brunswick 123 $2,458,751 Newfoundland and Labrador 81 $1,541,676 Northwest Territories 12 $286,669 Nova Scotia 129 $2,447,471 Nunavut 5 $119,064 Ontario 1,187 $25,178,610 Prince Edward Island 36 $738,772 Quebec 872 $16,967,399 Saskatchewan 111 $2,210,879 Yukon 14 $315,467 Total 3,451 $71,272,165

For more information, visit About the New Horizons for Seniors Program – Community-based projects.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Facebook

Sign up for the Minister for Seniors newsletter

Associated Links

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports for seniors

Follow us on X

Follow us on Facebook

Sign up for the Minister for Seniors newsletter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Hartley Witten, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., 343-575-1065, [email protected];Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]