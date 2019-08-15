Government of Canada facilitates participation of Inuit firms in contract bidding in the Nunavut Settlement Area

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Creating more economic opportunities for Inuit firms and increasing the representation of Inuit in the workforce will contribute to larger and stronger northern communities.

The Government of Canada is introducing a new directive designed to increase the participation of Inuit firms in the bidding process for government contracts and business opportunities in the Nunavut Settlement Area (NSA).

Arising from Article 24 of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement (NLCA), the Directive on Government Contracts, Including Real Property Leases, in the Nunavut Settlement Area represents Canada's commitment to fulfill its obligation to establish procurement policies that respect Inuit firms for all Government contracts and leases in the NSA, and implement measures to build capacity among Inuit firms to compete for government contracts in the local economy.

The Directive clarifies obligations for government officials, allows for increased participation in government contracts in the NSA by Inuit firms on the Inuit Firm Registry, and strengthens bid evaluation criteria related to Inuit and Nunavut benefits. It also includes requirements for a government-wide approach to provide Inuit firms with a fair and reasonable opportunity to submit bids.

In the spirit of advancing reconciliation and renewing the Indigenous-Crown relationship based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership, the Directive was developed in close consultation with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI), which represents Inuit of the NSA.

Quotes

"The development of a Nunavut-specific procurement policy directive is a historic implementation milestone. Reaching agreement on this long outstanding treaty obligation is a testament to what the parties can achieve when they work together, collaboratively, to reach mutual implementation goals."



The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., MP

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"We're making efforts to boost the capacity of Inuit firms to compete for federal contracts and to participate in business opportunities. Their success is a win for the community, for Nunavut, and for Canada."

The Honourable Joyce Murray

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

"We are committed to using procurement to make a difference in the lives of Canadians, including Indigenous peoples. This directive will contribute to economic development in the Nunavut Settlement Area by providing Inuit increased access to government contracts and leases along with opportunities for employment, training and skills development."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

"The adoption of this policy gives opportunities to Inuit entrepreneurs and is an important step towards the betterment of Inuit society. We have worked very hard to get to this point and were pleased to co-develop the Directive."

Aluki Kotierk

President of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) is the designated Inuit organization for the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement (NLCA) working in close consultation with the Government of Canada to develop and maintain this procurement directive on behalf of the Inuit of Nunavut .

to develop and maintain this procurement directive on behalf of the Inuit of . The Directive becomes effective in December 2019 . In the coming months, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) will develop new procurement and leasing guides and tools, and will provide government-wide training sessions to support the successful implementation of the Directive. In parallel, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) will be holding training sessions to inform and assist Inuit businesses who wish to participate in Government of Canada contracting opportunities.

. In the coming months, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) will develop new procurement and leasing guides and tools, and will provide government-wide training sessions to support the successful implementation of the Directive. In parallel, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) will be holding training sessions to inform and assist Inuit businesses who wish to participate in Government of contracting opportunities. A committee co-chaired by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat and NTI will be established to monitor outcomes and identify possible improvements to the Directive, and a formal evaluation will be conducted after five years to ensure that it is meeting its objectives.

