OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - To build the fastest growing economy in the G7, the Government of Canada is supporting the development of a skilled workforce by expanding work-integrated learning (WIL) opportunities for students with private sector employers across Canada.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced federal support for the Business + Higher Education Roundtable (BHER) to boost WIL activities nationwide. BHER will work to create thousands of new WIL placements, provide user-informed tools to businesses and students, and drive collaboration between post-secondary institutions and employers.

BHER created more than 22,300 new WIL opportunities from 2022–23 to 2024–25. With the new investment, BHER aims to facilitate 8,000 student placements and directly engage 2,500 more private sector employers by March 2028. Strengthening WIL programming for francophone students in Quebec and in francophone communities across Canada is a priority.

This initiative enables businesses to access new skilled talent, students to gain on-the-job experience and improve their workforce readiness, and Canada to remain competitive in a period of rapid economic changes.

"Expanding work-integrated learning is essential to equip students for today's and tomorrow's jobs and to connect growing Canadian businesses with the talent they need. Our government's investment in BHER is building practical pathways between education and employment, boosting productivity and helping businesses tap into new skills."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Work-integrated learning transforms how young people prepare for the future of work. With this funding, BHER will not only create thousands of opportunities but also ensure the ecosystem is stronger, more inclusive and better aligned with industry needs."

– Val Walker, CEO, Business + Higher Education Roundtable

From 2022–23 to 2024–25, BHER created more than 22,300 WIL placements and engaged more than 6,000 employers.

From 2025–26 to 2027–28, an additional 8,000 students and 2,500 private sector employers will benefit from WIL programs.

BHER's user-informed tools will support businesses and students. BHER will also participate in over 30 industry events to promote WIL and will host events to connect employers and post-secondary institutions.

A key focus is increasing WIL access for francophone and equity-deserving student groups.

The initiative aims to have 80% of students report improved workforce readiness and job prospects after participating in WIL placements.

It also aims to have 80% of employers report that WIL increases organizational productivity, facilitates talent recruitment and offers valuable support.

