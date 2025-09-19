Moderna produces its first Canadian mRNA vaccines in its new state-of-the-art Quebec facility

LAVAL, QC , Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, along with Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, announced that Moderna has achieved a major milestone, producing the first made-in-Canada doses of its COVID-19 vaccine at its new state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine biomanufacturing facility in Laval, Quebec.

This milestone represents a concrete step forward in the government's efforts to build a domestic vaccine supply chain. The new Laval facility will strengthen Canada's ability to respond swiftly to public health emergencies. Moderna's operations in Canada, which also involve the establishment of domestic research and development partnerships and a partnership with Novocol Pharma's fill-finish facility in Cambridge, Ontario, all underscore the company's commitment to Canada's life sciences industry, economic growth and scientific innovation. The opening of Moderna's facility and its production of domestically manufactured vaccines mark a new era of made-in-Canada innovation and biomanufacturing.

Quotes

"Today's milestone of the production of the first made-in-Canada doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine represents a major achievement for Canada's biomanufacturing and life sciences sector. Our government is building a resilient, forward-looking economy that positions Canada as a global leader in scientific research and innovation. Moderna's investments in Canada strengthens our national life sciences industry, creates good-paying new jobs for Canadians, and bolsters our national security."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Manufacturing the first-ever doses of a fully made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates the power of collaboration between government, industry and science to help protect the health of Canadians. By supporting the production of vaccines here at home, we are supporting our economy while strengthening Canada's ability to respond quickly and effectively to future public health emergencies."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"The delivery of the first made-in-Canada mRNA vaccines to provinces and territories marks a major milestone in our partnership with Canada. This is not just about local manufacturing; it's also about scientific leadership and national health security. It's about ensuring Canadians have timely access to the latest mRNA medicines. We're proud to stand alongside Canada in advancing innovation, driving economic growth and investing in a resilient future for public health."

– Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer, Moderna

Quick facts

Since March 2020 , over $2 .5 billion has been invested in the Canadian biomanufacturing and life sciences sector, supporting 43 new and expanded projects to boost our domestic biomanufacturing, vaccine and therapeutics ecosystem.

, over .5 billion has been invested in the Canadian biomanufacturing and life sciences sector, supporting 43 new and expanded projects to boost our domestic biomanufacturing, vaccine and therapeutics ecosystem. On July 28, 2021 , the Government of Canada launched Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy, which presents a long–term vision for protecting Canadians against future health emergencies and pandemics.

, the Government of launched Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy, which presents a long–term vision for protecting Canadians against future health emergencies and pandemics. In April 2022 , the Government of Canada announced an agreement in principle for Moderna to build a vaccine production facility in Quebec . A definitive agreement between the government and Moderna was subsequently finalized.

, the Government of announced an agreement in principle for Moderna to build a vaccine production facility in . A definitive agreement between the government and Moderna was subsequently finalized. On February 23, 2024 , Moderna officially completed the construction of its new state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine production facility in Laval, Quebec .

, Moderna officially completed the construction of its new state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine production facility in . Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has become a global leader in mRNA vaccine technology.

The government's investments in Canada's life sciences and biomanufacturing sector are supporting thousands of good middle-class jobs while securing Canada's pandemic preparedness for years to come.

