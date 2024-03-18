80 days to discover thousands of faces and stories of those Canadians who served.

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - More than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served on land, in the air and at sea during the Second World War. It is our duty to keep their stories alive, recognize their courageous efforts and honour their sacrifices.

80 days from today, Canada will mark the 80th anniversary of the largest combined military operation of all time. On D-Day, 6 June 1944, the Allies came ashore in Normandy, France. Some fourteen thousand Canadians stormed Juno Beach that day, and launched a campaign that helped turn the tide of the Second World War.

This spring, leading-up to this major milestone, Veterans Affairs Canada and partners will commemorate D-Day and the Battle of Normandy. We encourage Canadians to explore the stories of those who courageously served in this campaign.

In May, Canadians will have the opportunity to take part in events honouring D-Day Veterans across the country, leading up to a signature ceremony on June 6 at Victoria Park in Moncton, New Brunswick.

In France, we will host a commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, also on June 6, to recognize and remember Canada's participation in D-Day.

Join us for 80 days of commemoration online by following Veterans Affairs Canada on social media and using #DDay80 and #CanadaRemembers.

"For the Canadians who landed on Juno Beach, it was a day they would never forget. Faced with difficult odds, they took their marching orders and began a campaign to liberate France and persisted in their fight for freedom and democracy. It is our duty to remember and recognize those Canadians who bravely served and sacrificed."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Registration to attend the June 6 event in France is required. If you would like to attend our signature ceremony in France, email us to be notified when registration is available.

D-Day and the Battle of Normandy was one of the most significant chapters in Canada's military history.

More than 450 members of the 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion jumped inland before dawn on 6 June 1944. They were the first Canadians to engage the enemy on D-Day.

On 6 June 1944, some 14,000 Canadian troops from the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division and the 2nd Canadian Armoured Brigade stormed the beaches of Normandy.

On 25 August 1944, the Allies liberated Paris, officially ending the Battle of Normandy. More than 5,000 brave Canadians died—and over 13,000 were wounded—during this campaign. They helped to end the Second World War.

