OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa--Vanier--Gloucester, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $1.6 million in funding for an Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF) project at Collège La Cité to improve access to oral health care for targeted populations within the Francophone community.

This funding will establish a mobile dental clinic equipped to provide oral health care services in communities serving French-speaking seniors and children. It will also create a treatment room within the Collège La Cité dental clinic adapted for neurodivergent children and adolescents or those with other special needs.

The OHAF invests in targeted measures to address oral health gaps among vulnerable populations and reducing or removing barriers to accessing care in Northern, Indigenous and underserved communities.

Together, the OHAF and the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) are making oral health care more affordable for millions of Canadians. Over 6.5 million Canadians are now covered under the CDCP, with over 4.3 million already receiving the care they need. In Ontario alone, that's over 2.7 million covered under the plan, and more than 1.9 million people receiving care from participating oral health providers. The Plan is making life more affordable by saving CDCP members an average of $900 per year on their oral health services.

As of today, the application period for the 2026-27 benefit year is now open to all eligible Canadian residents, including those who missed the renewal deadline. After applying, members will receive a letter confirming whether they are eligible for coverage.

To apply, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"This investment at Collège La Cité will bring services directly to Francophone seniors, children, and individuals with special needs, while strengthening access to oral health care in Ottawa. With the Canadian Dental Care Plan and the commitment of oral health providers across the country, eligible Canadian residents are now receiving the preventive care they need."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"This project by Collège La Cité is a concrete example of what we can achieve when we work together to improve access to health care in our communities. By supporting Francophones living in minority-language situations--whether seniors, children, newcomers, or Indigenous communities--we are helping to reduce inequalities and promote lasting healthy habits. This innovative initiative will have a real and lasting impact on thousands of people here in Ottawa–Vanier–Gloucester and across Eastern Ontario!"

The Honourable Mona Fortier

Member of Parliament for Ottawa--Vanier--Gloucester, Ontario

"Dental care should never be out of reach. Thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan, millions of Canadian residents now have access to the treatments they need to maintain a healthy smile – many for the first time in years. This program is helping build a healthier, more equitable Canada, one person at a time."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"This funding will help improve access to essential preventive oral health care, particularly for seniors, children, newcomers to Canada, and Francophone Indigenous communities. At La Cité, we strongly believe that education, innovation, and community partnerships contribute to transforming the health and well-being of Francophone communities, particularly those in minority settings. We thank the Government of Canada for its support for this meaningful project, which will have concrete impacts generate tangible benefits across Eastern Ontario and beyond."

Lynn Casimiro

President of La Cité

Quick Facts

So far, through the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF), Health Canada has announced over $43 million for 35 projects across the country.

OHAF is a grants and contributions program led by Health Canada. The fund aims to expand access to oral health care by supporting projects that reduce or remove barriers to accessing oral health care for targeted populations.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]