Government of Canada Continues to Invest in LGBTQ2 Communities

OTTAWA, Aug. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making a real difference in the lives of LGBTQ2 people from coast to coast to coast through investments that will build stronger, more resilient LGBTQ2 community organizations, networks, and infrastructure.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, and Randy Boissonnault, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, announced up to $250,000 in funding to Fierté Canada Pride, Canada's national association of pride organizations.

Fierté Canada Pride will develop a strategic plan to help grow regional Pride organizations. It will create a microgrant program and a suite of support services available to help small and medium-sized Pride organizations scale up and better support their regional communities.

This funding is part of the new $20 million investment in Budget 2019 to support the capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations. These investments will help address the unique needs and gaps in services to LGBTQ2 people in Canada by enabling growth among LGBTQ2 community organizations across the country. The Fierté Canada Pride project is one of six initiatives that have been announced since August 1st that will receive up to $1.75 million between in 2019-2020.

"We all have the right to live with respect, safety and freedom. That is why our government is taking important steps to address past and current discrimination against LGBTQ2 people across Canada, and to celebrate and strengthen our country's diversity. By funding LGBTQ2 community organizations like Fierté Canada Pride, we are building on decades of advocacy work, and helping to create an inclusive future where everyone – regardless of who they love or how they identify – has an equal and fair chance at success."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"Pride celebrations send an important message that everyone can be themselves and feel proud of who they are. Funding from Women and Gender Equality Canada will work to build the capacity of Fierté Canada Pride on the national level, supporting growth and strengthening diversity and inclusion in communities across Canada."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, yet LGBTQ2 Canadians continue to face significant challenges, including higher rates of violence and discrimination. Investing in LGBTQ2 organizations will create new opportunities to improve the lives of LGBTQ2 people throughout Canada, and indeed, for all Canadians."

Randy Boissonnault

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues

Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"As an organization that celebrates and promotes diversity and inclusion, we are very pleased to have the federal government investing in our mandate to empower and assist Canadian Pride organizations. The movement is growing rapidly and our need to support that growth across Canada will be spearheaded by this funding. Our vision is a Canada where LGBTQ2 people have the opportunity to celebrate their identity, culture and communities in every part of the country."

Heather Hay, President

Fierté Canada Pride

Status of Women Canada became Women and Gender Equality Canada in December 2018 with an expanded mandate that includes the advancement of equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

with an expanded mandate that includes the advancement of equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. In addition to the $20 million investment in Budget 2019 to support capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations, the Government of Canada has made the following investments:

investment in Budget 2019 to support capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations, the Government of has made the following investments: Global Affairs Canada has announced over $30 million to improve socio-economic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries;

The Federal Tourism Growth Strategy includes major investments in Pride events across Canada ;

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has announced increased support for LGBTQ2 refugees fleeing violence and persecution through the Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership; and



Canadian Heritage has set aside $2 million over two years under the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for Pride and LGBTQ2 events.

Women and Gender Equality Canada

A key priority for the Government of Canada is to strengthen diversity and inclusion so that everyone can participate fully as members of Canadian society.

The Government of Canada's commitment to LGBTQ2 (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirit) persons is a key part of this priority. The Government is promoting equality for LGBTQ2 people in Canada, protecting LGBTQ2 rights, and addressing discrimination against LGBTQ2 communities, both past and current.

In December 2018, Status of Women Canada became Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) with an expanded mandate that includes the advancement of equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

Following the expansion of WAGE's mandate, the government created the first-ever federal program specifically dedicated to advancing equality with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. The new Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Gender Expression Program will support LGBTQ2 organizations through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund. This fund was created as a result of commitments made in Budget 2019.

LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund

Budget 2019 allocated $20 million in new funding to support the capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations in Canada. Support will be directed to organizations working within LGBTQ2 communities whose initiatives contribute to strengthened LGBTQ2 communities and the advancement of equality for LGBTQ2 people in Canada.

These funds will be allocated over three fiscal years, from 2019 to 2022. In 2019-2020, $2 million is being allocated to build the initial infrastructure of existing or emerging national LGBTQ2 organizations by supporting targeted initiatives. It will allow funding agreement holders at the national level to help develop the capacity of local and regional organizations through funding, tools and other services. This will contribute to the readiness of a number of LGBTQ2 organizations (including assistance for organizations to become legally constituted) for a future call for proposals. This funding will also help national and local organizations work collectively to address equality issues.

Organizations with mandates to advance equality with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression are eligible to apply to the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund. Organizations that mainly or exclusively support specific LGBTQ2 people (for example, gay men, the trans community, LBTQ2 women), or that focus on communities of intersection between LGBTQ2 communities and other identity factors, are also eligible to apply for this funding.

Fierté Canada Pride

Project title: Capacity Building for Canadian Pride Organizations

Funding amount: Up to $250,000

Fierté Canada Pride will improve its ability to support and grow Pride organizations across the country, and develop a strategic plan to support Pride organizations. It will create a microgrant program and a suite of support services available to help small and medium-sized Pride organizations scale up and better support their regional communities.

Founded in 2004, Fierté Canada Pride is a non-profit national association powered by volunteers from across the country. Pride organizations from almost every region of Canada collaborate and network, helping to develop a national identity of Pride for over 1.2 million Canadians. Fierté Canada Pride is also member of InterPride, the international association of Pride organizations.

