IQALUIT, NU, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are critically important to coastal communities and to Canada's fishing economies. In the Arctic, these harbours serve as community marine infrastructure that enhance safety, improve access and contribute to Canada's broader Arctic sovereignty.

An aerial view of the new small craft harbour in Clyde River Nunavut. Photo credit: Fisheries and Oceans Canada (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada)

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries announced the completion of a new small craft harbour in Clyde River, Nunavut. This new harbour will provide safe and accessible facilities to commercial fish harvesters, enhancing boater safety, improving the delivery of goods by sea and by creating safer opportunities for economic and social activities.

Following a competitive process in 2022, the nearly $38-million contract was awarded to Pilitak Enterprises Ltd. of Iqaluit, Nunavut.

This project included the construction of breakwaters, a fixed wharf, dredging, a launch ramp, and the installation of floating wharves for safe docking. The harbour is able to accommodate 72 small craft vessels.

The Niutaq Harbour Authority, a not-for-profit corporation led by local community members, will manage the harbour's day-to-day operations, with the harbour anticipated to be operational by the open-water season of this year.

Quotes

"The new harbour in Clyde River will help fish harvesters and hunters safely launch and dock their boats, providing shelter, safe unloading, electricity and better access to the sea."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Inuit across the Qikiqtani region rely on the marine environment everyday; as key travel routes, support for Inuit cultural continuity, access to resources that have sustained our people for millennia, while providing opportunities to increase economic development in communal fisheries and as outfitters. Supporting our communities by investing in community harbours provides safe havens for boats and marine safety for Inuit. The completion of the small craft harbour in Clyde River is a key role supporting SINAA's stewardship program, ensuring our guardians have access to marine resources that mitigate food insecurity while enabling country food sovereignty and security."

Olayuk Akesuk, President, Qikiqtani Inuit Association

This new small craft harbour is excellent news for Clyde River. With easier access to the water, access to source goods and food for will increase for the people of Kangiqtugaapik. This federal investment is about delivering where it matters most -- strengthening our local infrastructure and creating the conditions for real economic progress.

Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"I've heard from hunters and fishers, that the breakwater and harbour are really nice. We are very happy about it. Before the small craft harbour was built, the rough waters would damage boats. Now that we have a harbour, hunters and fishers can safely anchor and moor their boats. Roughly 70% of the Clyde River population is a very young generation. This young generation are buying more boats, and we are looking forward to having more floating docks added in the future to make room for them."

Liemikie Palluq, Mayor of Clyde River, Nunavut

"As Nunavut's Minister for Environment, I know first-hand how important and vital small craft harbours are in our territory. The harbour in Clyde River will be useful not only for hunters but for other essential services such as search and rescue operations. Inuit are coastal people relying on the rich marine life for sustenance and small craft harbours play a pivotal part during open water season."

The Honourable Brian Koonoo, Minister of Environment, Legislative Assembly of Nunavut

Quick Facts

The Clyde River small craft harbour is part of the Government of Canada's commitment under a parallel agreement to the Inuit Impact Benefit Agreement following the 2019 designation of Tallurutiup Imanga National Marine Conservation Area and the Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 204-984-4715, [email protected]