OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Public transit is not only how millions of Canadians get around – it's key to keeping our air clean and creating good, middle class jobs across the country.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, launched a call for applications for new projects that will support public transit systems across Canada. Starting today, applications to the Zero Emission Transit Fund, the Active Transportation Fund and the Rural Transit Solutions Fund will be accepted. These funds will help shorten people's commutes, grow a strong, healthy economy, and fight climate change.

The $2.75 billion Zero Emission Transit Fund is now accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to shifting public transit systems to cleaner electrical power, including the purchase of zero emission buses and related infrastructure. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's commitment to invest $1.5 billion in zero emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan.

These funding opportunities are part of the nearly $15 billion investment for public transit projects announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year. Federal funding for public transit helps communities of all sizes ensure their residents can get around.

These funding opportunities are also key to the Government's commitment to ambitious climate action that keeps our environment and our economy healthy. In Canada, the transportation sector, which includes passenger cars and buses, accounts for 25 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. Good transit is key to any plan to keep air clean and build strong communities. Tackling climate change and reaching net-zero by 2050 requires strong action by all orders of government and that is exactly what the Government of Canada will continue working with partners to deliver.

"To reach our ambitious emissions reduction target of net-zero by 2050, we need to take an innovative and flexible approach to public transit. This fund will help communities of all sizes across the country build transit systems that are tailored to the needs and realities of their citizens. Our Government will continue to work with its partners to ensure Canadians, regardless of where they live, can rely on modern, flexible and clean modes of public transportation."



The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Over the past 6 years, communities across Canada have benefitted from over $38 billion in federal infrastructure investments to support a clean growth economy and job creation.

have benefitted from over in federal infrastructure investments to support a clean growth economy and job creation. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $19 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. These public transit investments complement Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. More information on the Zero Emissions Transit Fund, the Active Transportation Fund and the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, including details on eligibility, and how to apply for funding, can be found on Infrastructure Canada's website.

Discussions are ongoing between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec regarding the implementation of this program in Quebec , in accordance with the Quebec legislative framework.

Associated links

Web: Infrastructure Canada

