TRAIL, BC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Anchored by world-class natural resources and a strong history of industrial innovation, Kootenay innovators are commercializing next-generation technologies and building the foundations of a cleaner, more competitive economy. The Government of Canada is backing that ambition by helping local businesses grow, compete globally, and build a stronger Canada.

Wood shop machinery. Text reads: "Government of Canada boosts manufacturing innovation in the Kootenays." (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $3.6 million for two Kootenay-based organizations to advance sustainable technologies and strengthen manufacturing in the region.

As part of this investment, the Selkirk Technology Access Centre (STAC) is receiving an investment of over $1.6 million to expand its advanced manufacturing services and build new capacity in particle accelerator and ion source research – the same technology used in hospitals to detect cancer and other serious illnesses. These upgrades will give local businesses access to cutting-edge tools, expert mentorship, and industry networks to help them grow and compete. Drawing on the region's strengths in core industries like clean energy and natural resources, STAC will help businesses modernize, develop new products, and become the job-creating companies that smaller communities depend on for long-term economic growth.

PacifiCan is also investing over $1.9 million in KC Recycling to expand the capacity of its battery processing facility by 40 per cent. With this investment, KC Recycling will upgrade its facility with more efficient equipment for battery processing, material separation, and plastics recycling equipment. By recovering greater volumes of lead, plastic, and acid for reuse in battery manufacturing and lead smelting, KC Recycling is turning industrial waste into economic opportunity – and supporting a more sustainable future for the Kootenays.

Together, these investments are helping Kootenay innovators create good jobs, grow their businesses, and build a stronger, more resilient economy for British Columbians and all Canadians.

Quotes

"British Columbia is home to world-class technology companies and facilities, including in the Southern Interior. By investing in the people and experts behind these technologies, the Government of Canada is helping businesses deliver sustainable solutions, provide good jobs here at home, compete globally and strengthen Canada's economy."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This $1.65 million investment in the Selkirk Technology Access Centre reflects our commitment to applied learning, innovation, and regional growth. With support from Pacifican and our partners, we're pushing forward on ion source research, expanding advanced manufacturing, and exploring AI applications. This is going to strengthen local industry and help make the West Kootenays a vibrant hub for high-tech innovation."

-Dr. Maggie Matear, President and CEO, Selkirk College

"The support from Pacific Economic Development Canada is being invested in growing our capacity to recycle more materials here in the Kootenays. This leverages the Kootenay's expertise in metals, grows our capacity to create value from plastic waste and drives economic development around one of the most recycled products on the planet, batteries. Without this investment from PacifiCan none of this would be possible."

-Robert Bleier, CFO, KC Recycling

Quick facts

The Kootenay region is home to close to 800 manufacturers, employing approximately 7,100 people.

There are currently 67 Technology Access Centres across Canada, supported by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

KC Recycling was established in 1977 and is the Pacific Northwest's largest and most advanced battery recycler. It recycles over 40,000 tons of batteries every year.

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Amanda Costa, Senior Communications Advisor, PacifiCan, [email protected]