OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the Government of Canada is equipping the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) with the modern vessels needed to keep Canada's waterways safe and navigable. That includes renewing the CCG's smaller vessels, which play a critical role in the fleet, especially in shallow coastal waters and inland lakes and rivers.

On March 15, 2026, the Prime Minister announced the award of a design contract for the mid-shore multi-mission (MSMM) vessels. Following a competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the CCG, awarded the $9.6 million (taxes included) contract to Kongsberg Vanguard LP to develop and finalize the design for these vessels . Ottawa-based Adaptive Marine Solutions Inc. is one of 3 companies participating in this joint venture, along with Norwegian companies Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Salt Ship Design.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), visited Adaptive Marine Solutions Inc. to congratulate the company on the joint contract award and to gain insight into its capabilities and the planned approach to the vessel design work.

Industry engagement for the construction of up to six MSMMs will follow, with activities scheduled to begin later in 2026. The MSMMs will replace the mid-shore science vessels and provide updated capacity to support ecosystem and marine science activities, hydrographic surveys, search and rescue services, aids to navigation, icebreaking, environmental response, conservation and protection, and maritime security. The new ships will be stationed across Canada.

The NSS is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program to renew the fleets of both the CCG and the Royal Canadian Navy, providing Canada's maritime agencies with state-of-the-art vessels while revitalizing Canada's marine industry, creating good middle-class jobs and maximizing economic benefits across the country. The Canadian Content Policy applies to this procurement, which requires a minimum of 80% of the contract value to be carried out by individuals based in Canada.

Quotes

"This design contract awarded to the joint venture Kongsberg Vanguard LP for the mid-shore multi-mission vessels is a direct investment in Canada's industrial base. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we are creating high-skilled jobs, strengthening Canadian shipyards and suppliers and keeping federal procurement dollars working here at home. At a time when economic resilience matters, this project helps build the capacity Canada needs in our shipyards and across our supply chains."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy is growing Canada's marine industry, creating good-paying jobs and delivering the modern vessels the Canadian Coast Guard needs. The design contract with joint venture Kongsberg Vanguard LP for the mid-shore multi mission vessels strengthens Canada's industrial base and ensures Canada can depend on its shipbuilding expertise and industry to deliver essential maritime capabilities."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"Today's announcement reinforces the Canadian Coast Guard's role as the federal government's reliable presence on the water. Modernizing our fleet enables us to continue supporting the wide range of national responsibilities carried out on our oceans and waterways -- from marine science and environmental protection to safety and essential services for Canadians. These new vessels strengthen on‑water capability and the vital work we deliver to coastal and inland communities across the country."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"I am delighted to have had an opportunity to visit Adaptive Marine Solutions to celebrate this contract award and highlight the important role Canadian businesses play in advancing federal priorities, while underscoring the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting good jobs and strengthening local economies. Touring the company's headquarters in Ottawa gave me the opportunity to see firsthand the expertise and innovation that will ensure the successful delivery of this project, which will help modernize the Canadian Coast Guard fleet."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"We are proud to support the Canadian Coast Guard through the MSMM design contract, an important step in strengthening Canada's marine capability. This work sustains skilled jobs, builds domestic expertise, and reinforces a resilient shipbuilding ecosystem. We are also grateful for our partners: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for their deep maritime experience and Salt Ship Design for their outstanding design capabilities, both of which are instrumental to delivering a high-quality solution for Canada.

By advancing this program, we are helping sustain high value jobs, strengthen domestic expertise, and contribute to a resilient, sovereign shipbuilding and sustainment ecosystem. This work ensures that critical knowledge and capability remain here in Canada, positioning our industry to meet future demands with confidence."

Bruce Cutler

CEO, Adaptive Marine Solutions Inc.

Quick facts

In 2023, the Government of Canada announced a major investment in the CCG's small vessels fleet. The investment, valued at $2.5 billion, provides for up to 61 small vessels, including up to six MSMM vessels.

The MSMM vessels will provide a wide range of program delivery capabilities while maximizing mission flexibility, innovation and green technology.

To date, the Government of Canada has signed approximately $53.1 billion in NSS contracts across the country. It is estimated that NSS contracts awarded between 2012 and the end of 2025 have contributed close to 49.7 billion ($3.3 billion annually) to Canada's gross domestic product and created or maintained more than 25,000 jobs annually between 2012 to 2025.

NSS small ship construction contracts awarded between 2012 and 2025 are estimated to have contributed close to $692 million ($46 million annually) to Canada's gross domestic product and helped to create or maintain close to 340 jobs annually over the 2012-2025 time period.

The construction contracts for small vessels (less than 1,000 tonnes of displacement), under Pillar 2 of the NSS, provide opportunities for smaller shipyards and suppliers across Canada, strengthening our marine sector as a whole.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Laurent de Casanove, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]