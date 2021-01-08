GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is committed to providing members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with safe and effective vessels required to protect Canadian sovereignty, while creating jobs and generating economic benefits for communities across Canada.

Following an open and competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of National Defence, has awarded a $16.5-million contract to Zodiac Hurricane Technologies Inc., from Delta, British Columbia, for inspection, repair and overhaul work, on an as-required basis, on inflatable rubber boats and rigid (hull) inflatable boats.

Inflatable boats provide a critical operational capability to all elements of the CAF. They are used to support a wide range of missions, including search and rescue, dive support, fishery patrols, boarding party operations, and the transfer of personnel and equipment. The essential maintenance and support services provided by this contract will ensure the CAF's fleet of inflatable boats remains capable of meeting current and future operational demands.

This contract was awarded under the repair, refit and maintenance component of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, which provides economic opportunities for shipyards and suppliers across Canada. The contract will help create or maintain up to 23 jobs.

"The Government of Canada remains firmly committed to the National Shipbuilding Strategy, and we are working hard to ensure that it continues to deliver important benefits for Canada. The strategy continues to provide meaningful opportunities for the Canadian marine industry, generating jobs and opportunities from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The Canadian Armed Forces fleet of inflatable boats increases our reach and effectiveness during a wide range of operations at home and abroad. This contract will provide critical maintenance and support services to ensure our members remain well equipped to do the important job we ask of them, including emergency evacuations and transportation of personnel and equipment, while also investing in Canada's growing marine industry."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan

Minister of National Defence

"Canada's growing marine industry plays an important role in protecting Canadians and supporting Canadian workers. This investment, under the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, will help the hard-working members of the Canadian Armed Forces do their job, while also creating jobs in Delta."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Work under this contract is expected to run from January 1, 2021 , to December 31, 2023 , with options to extend the contract up to three years.

, to , with options to extend the contract up to three years. Work will also include tests and trials, disposal, storage, shipping and transport, as well as field maintenance and engineering support. The scope of work will be on an as-required basis, depending on the condition of the boats throughout their serviceable life.

This contract will support the CAF's current fleet of inflatable rubber boats and rigid (hull) inflatable boats, the CAF's future dive boats, the Canadian Army's 12-man assault boats, and the new multi-role boats being acquired by the Royal Canadian Navy.

National Defence currently operates a fleet of approximately 1,000 inflatable rubber boats and 260 rigid (hull) inflatable boats.

Since the launch of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, approximately $7.95 billion in contracts has been awarded under the repair, refit and maintenance pillar of the strategy.

