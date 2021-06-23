Government of Canada Appoints Rae Mombourquette as the new Yukon member to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, helps connect Canadians with our shared history. Each designation under the National Program of Historical Commemoration makes a unique contribution to the tapestry of stories that make up our past and collectively contribute to our identity.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced the appointment of Ms. Rae Mombourquette as the Yukon representative for the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada (HSMBC).

Ms. Mombourquette, a Tlinglit Acadian citizen of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, is an Indigenous researcher specializing in Yukon First Nations heritage co-management and Yukon First Nations Self-Government Final Agreement Chapter 13 Heritage implementation. Since her graduation from Thompson Rivers University in 2009, she has worked in Whitehorse in various capacities, including over 12 years of experience working in the Yukon heritage field.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada. Parks Canada supports the Board's work with professional and administrative services, including the conduct of historical and archaeological research needed for evaluating applications.

Together, Parks Canada and the Board ensure that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and these important stories are shared with Canadians under the National Program of Historical Commemoration.

"Ms. Mombourquette has a passion for history and culture and brings an additional Indigenous perspective to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada. She joins a group of knowledgeable individuals who care deeply about sharing the stories of our past for the benefit of Canadians today and for future generations. I look forward to Ms. Mombourquette's contributions to advance the important work the Board has done for over a century to commemorate the people, places and events that have shaped history in Canada."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"As an Indigenous Canadian with traditional roots in Canada's north, I am honoured to represent the Yukon on the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada. I am excited to apply my Yukon First Nation world-view and energetic, Indigenous lens to discussions, as well as to expand my own understanding of the commemoration of people, places and events on a national level. I grew up believing in a synergy in being both Indigenous and Canadian and am especially excited to bring that unity to the table in a way that represents all Canadians, and our shared experiences and in the reconciliation of our shared histories."

Rae Mombourquette

Member, Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, Yukon

"Ms. Mombourquette's knowledge and passion about Yukon heritage and culture makes her an outstanding choice to represent Yukon on the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada. She will help to shape the future of the Board and ensure the diverse stories of Canada are remembered and better understood, now and for future generations."

Hon. Larry Bagnell

Member of Parliament for Yukon, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (CanNor).

The HSMBC is composed of a representative from each province and territory, as well as the Librarian and Archivist of Canada, an officer of the Canadian Museum of History, and an officer of Parks Canada.







The Framework for History and Commemoration, introduced in 2019, supports the work of Parks Canada and the HSMBC in designating places, persons, and events of national historic significance and encourages new and diverse types of public nominations. The Framework takes an audience-focused approach that is inclusive and presents the diversity and complexity of Canada's history, including the history of Indigenous people.







To date, based on recommendations from the HSMBC, the Government of Canada has designated over 2,150 national historic sites, events, and persons under the National Program of Historical Commemoration.







In addition to making recommendations regarding designations of national historic significance, the HSMBC provides advice on Heritage Railway Stations, Heritage Lighthouses, and the National Program for the Grave Sites of Canadian Prime Ministers.







Most nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a historic person, place or event of importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc.







The Government of Canada is committed to an open, transparent, and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council's appointees, to encourage continued trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions. The selection process reflects the fundamental role that Governor in Council's appointees play in our democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country.

