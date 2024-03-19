OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve timely, consistent and disaggregated data produced by Statistics Canada to support decision making based on sound evidence.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the appointment of André Loranger as interim Chief Statistician of Canada, replacing Anil Arora, who retires on March 31. Mr. Loranger will remain in this role for six months, until the current process to appoint a new Chief Statistician of Canada is completed.

Mr. Loranger is an experienced senior public official, having worked at Statistics Canada for 26 years. He has been Assistant Chief Statistician since 2013 and was Statistics Canada's Chief Data Officer until January 2023. In his role as Assistant Chief Statistician for the Economic Statistics branch, Mr. Loranger is currently responsible for many of Statistics Canada's key economic indicators, such as the Consumer Price Index and the gross domestic product.

Mr. Arora, who was appointed Chief Statistician of Canada in September 2016, has had a 35-year career in the public service. He led Statistics Canada in several high-profile initiatives that saw greater authority for its statistical operations, including updates to the Statistics Act, the establishment of the Canadian Statistics Advisory Council and the overall modernization of the agency.

Quotes

"Statistics Canada continues to be recognized as a world leader in collecting and disseminating national statistical data and providing credible, trustworthy and accurate information for businesses and Canadians. I am confident that André Loranger will fulfill the role of interim Chief Statistician as the Government of Canada seeks to fill this important position on a permanent basis. Anil Arora's stewardship helped Statistics Canada usher in the digital era, still powered by the agency's always reliable data. I wish him success in his future endeavours."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"It has been an honour to lead a world-leading statistical agency as it modernized and increased its relevance to Canadians. I am truly grateful to my colleagues and stakeholders for their support and for their commitment to high-quality and timely statistics, critical for decisions that impact us all."

– Anil Arora, outgoing Chief Statistician of Canada, Statistics Canada

Quick facts

Mr. Loranger holds a Master of Arts (Economics) degree from Ottawa University . He joined Statistics Canada in 1997.

. He joined Statistics Canada in 1997. He represents Canada on various international expert panels, including as chair of the United Nations Network of Economic Statisticians and chair of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Environmental Economic Accounting.

