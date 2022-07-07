Government of Canada announces up to $939,035 in funding to improve mobile connectivity in rural Quebec

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced up to $939,035 in federal funding for Bell to improve mobile connectivity in the First Nations community of Les Atikamekw de Manawan.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward improving connectivity in Canada. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $731 million to improve connectivity in Quebec.

As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

"We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Quebec has access to reliable mobile service. Today's announcement of up to $939,035 in funding to improve mobile connectivity in the Les Atikamekw de Manawan First Nation is great news for Quebecers. Investments like these enhance safety and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"This is excellent and important news for rural Quebec. We understand how essential mobile connectivity is for all Canadians. The Government of Canada has made it a priority to connect rural and remote regions throughout Canada, including in Quebec."

– Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"More than ever, communities across Canada need access to advanced telecommunications services. Access to a mobile network is a key driver of the country's economic prosperity. We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada to contribute to the development of the Atikamekw community of Manawan through the implementation of a reliable and fast mobile network."

– Karine Moses, Quebec Vice Chair, Bell

The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030, including $50 million for mobile Internet projects that will benefit Indigenous peoples.

investment by the Government of designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030, including for mobile Internet projects that will benefit Indigenous peoples. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $731 million to improve connectivity in Quebec .

has invested more than to improve connectivity in . Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

