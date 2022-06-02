Constructed in 1859, Margaretsville Lighthouse was one of the first lighthouses established on the Nova Scotia side of the Bay of Fundy. Caissie Point Lighthouse, constructed in 1872 in the village of Cap-de-Caissie on the southeastern shore of New Brunswick, was considered one of the most significant lights built on the Northumberland Strait due to the number of vessels trading cargo at the port of Shediac. Pointe à Jérôme Front Range Lighthouse was constructed in 1916 near the town of Bouctouche, New Brunswick, and is part of the second generation of range lights to mark the Bouctouche Harbour.

With these new designations, 109 lighthouses in eight provinces have now been protected under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act. They include some of the country's most architecturally and historically significant lighthouses, including Fisgard Lighthouse in British Columbia, Île du Pot à l'Eau-de-Vie in Quebec, and Point Amour in Newfoundland and Labrador, which are treasured symbols of our country's maritime heritage.

The Government of Canada continues to work in close collaboration with community groups and other levels of government to facilitate the designation of heritage lighthouses and ensure their protection for the benefit and enjoyment of generations to come. Designations under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act are made by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

Quotes

"I'm proud to add these three lighthouses to the family of designated heritage lighthouses. Lighthouses have long symbolized strength, safety and safe harbour, playing a crucial role in protecting mariners. The Government of Canada is committed to preserving as many examples as possible of these important symbols of our seafaring heritage for future generations."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada



"Pointe à Jérôme Front Range Lighthouse and Caissie Point Lighthouse are a testament to New Brunswick's deep relationship with the Atlantic Ocean and its bountiful resources. By designating them under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act, our government is ensuring that they will remain integral parts of our coastal landscape for generations to come."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, New Brunswick



"Lighthouses have served and continue to serve important purposes in our coastal communities. I'm proud our government is investing to preserve these significant and historical landmarks in the Maritimes."

Kody Blois

Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, Nova Scotia



Quick Facts

Margaretsville Lighthouse is a 9.7 metre (32 feet) tall, square tapered light tower featuring a distinctive broad horizontal black daymark and black roof on the lantern, which is unique in Nova Scotia . Ruth Earley , keeper from 1907 to 1910, was one of the first women to officially serve as keeper in Nova Scotia .

. , keeper from 1907 to 1910, was one of the first women to officially serve as keeper in . Caissie Point Lighthouse, located in New Brunswick , is a 13.9 metre (45.6 feet) tall, square, tapered, wooden lighthouse. The lighthouse continues to guide mariners and pleasure craft plying the sea.

, is a 13.9 metre (45.6 feet) tall, square, tapered, wooden lighthouse. The lighthouse continues to guide mariners and pleasure craft plying the sea. Pointe à Jérôme Front Range Lighthouse, located on the north side of Bouctouch Harbour in New Brunswick , is a 6.3 metre (20.6 feet) tall, square, tapered, wooden tower. It is considered an excellent example of the wooden, square tapered lighthouse style and continues to serve as a marker for mariners navigating the channel into the harbour.

, is a 6.3 metre (20.6 feet) tall, square, tapered, wooden tower. It is considered an excellent example of the wooden, square tapered lighthouse style and continues to serve as a marker for mariners navigating the channel into the harbour. Among the 109 designated heritage lighthouses, 43 are managed by the federal government and 66 are managed by new, non-federal owners.

The Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act was established in 2010 to protect lighthouses owned by the federal government that have significant heritage value. The Act protects the heritage character of designated lighthouses and requires that they be reasonably maintained.

was established in 2010 to protect lighthouses owned by the federal government that have significant heritage value. The Act protects the heritage character of designated lighthouses and requires that they be reasonably maintained. Designations under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act are made by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada .

are made by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of . Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, people, and events that have contributed to Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Related Product

Backgrounder: Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act

Related Links

Heritage Lighthouses of Canada

Parks Canada website

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]