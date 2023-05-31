ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is helping businesses and workers across the country seize the economic opportunities associated with the global drive for clean growth — delivering good, middle-class jobs, strong local economies and clean air for generations to come.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced up to $86 million in federal investments, subject to final negotiations, to convert the oil refinery in Come By Chance, Newfoundland and Labrador, into a world-class renewable diesel facility that will create hundreds of middle-class jobs, grow the economy and help power the province's low-carbon future.

The federal support will enable Braya Renewable Fuels to commercialize its production of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. When completed later this year, the project is expected to sustain 200 full-time jobs while creating 800 local jobs during its construction.

The funding announcement — made possible through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Fuels Fund and Innovation, Science and Economic Development's Strategic Innovation Fund — capped Minister Wilkinson's visit to Newfoundland and Labrador today. In addition to the Clean Fuels Fund, the Government of Canada has also created the Clean Fuel Regulations, which support the growth of the clean fuel sector while being designed to keep life affordable for the middle class.

Earlier in the day, Minister Wilkinson used his keynote address at the Energy NL conference to highlight the ongoing federal–provincial partnership to drive clean growth and create jobs in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This initiative includes the Government of Canada's introduction yesterday of proposed amendments to expand the mandates of the two historic Atlantic Accords to include the regulation of offshore renewable energy.

The Minister also spoke to the release of the Newfoundland and Labrador Collaboration Framework under the Regional Energy and Resource Tables (Regional Tables). A draft version of the framework — informed by early discussions with Indigenous partners and the initial input of labour and industry representatives — identifies four areas of opportunity for Newfoundland and Labrador to excel in a low-carbon economy: critical minerals; wind and hydrogen; electrification; and carbon capture, use and storage.

Finally, Minister Wilkinson also announced an investment of $150,000 in Econext, in partnership with Energy NL, to launch an awareness campaign on hydrogen and the technologies used to produce it locally. Federal funding for this project is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Fuels Awareness initiative, which supports innovative projects that aim to address awareness and knowledge gaps among Canadians and industry on all clean fuel types and clean fuel technologies across all industries, commercial applications and the general public.

Through these efforts and transformative initiatives such as those announced today, the federal government is working to position Canada — including Newfoundland and Labrador — to be a global supplier of choice for clean energy and technologies in a net-zero world.

Quotes

"Projects like this are an example of what clean fuels mean for the Atlantic — hundreds of good, middle-class jobs, strong local economies and a healthy future for our kids. Newfoundland and Labrador has the resources, people and ambition to become a clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world. I'm very pleased to be working with them to realize that potential."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Innovation is the key to a cleaner, greener future. That's why our government is proud to support Braya Renewable Fuel's project to develop clean fuels for the future of aerospace and air transportation. This is our vision in action — we are taking an old oil refinery and transforming it into a modern facility that produces low-carbon fuels. The transformation of the Come by Chance plant will give Canada an unparalleled advantage in tomorrow's green economy by helping us achieve our net-zero goals and will create good jobs for Newfoundlanders."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"We sincerely thank the Government of Canada for its support of our efforts to convert the refinery in Come by Chance into a renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel facility. It is a vital asset to the province, providing hundreds of jobs during construction and 200 sustainable jobs during ongoing refinery operations. Braya's world-class conversion project strongly positions our region as a leader in renewable fuel production, supporting clean energy growth and 2050 net-zero emissions targets."

Frank Almaraz

CEO, Braya Renewable Fuels

Quick Facts

Clean fuels are fundamental to fuelling our future and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

With a $1.5-billion investment over five years, the Clean Fuels Fund offers new opportunities to fuel Canada's transition to clean energy. The Fund will help Canadian companies produce clean fuels, create up to 36,000 new jobs by 2030 and enable the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

investment over five years, the Clean Fuels Fund offers new opportunities to fuel transition to clean energy. The Fund will help Canadian companies produce clean fuels, create up to 36,000 new jobs by 2030 and enable the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The Regional Energy and Resource Tables were launched in June 2022 , with Phase I featuring British Columbia , Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador . Phase II was announced in October 2022 with New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island , the Northwest Territories and the Yukon . With Ontario announcing its participation on October 25 , a total of nine provinces and territories are now participating in the Regional Tables. Active engagement is underway with other jurisdictions with a view to establish Regional Tables with all jurisdictions.

