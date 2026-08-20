Government of Canada announces support for the Université de l'Ontario français

Member of Parliament Chi Nguyen announces financial support for an immersive project focused on disinformation and generative artificial intelligence.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- A strong Canada is one where everyone can learn, stay informed and innovate in the official language of their choice. By supporting the next generation of Francophone scientists, we are helping promote Canadian innovation and knowledge, both at home and abroad.

Today, Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament (Spadina–Harbourfront), announced $99,980 in funding for the Université de l'Ontario français, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This support, provided through the Post-Secondary Sector and Scientific Knowledge in French Support Fund, the funds will support the project "Désinformation/IAG: expérience immersive pour les 20-25 ans francophones au Canada," which aims to build their resilience and critical thinking skills in the face of disinformation in the age of artificial intelligence.

This project is part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028, which calls for an investment of $8.5 million over five years to support the creation and dissemination of scientific content in French across the country.

Quotes

"French is much more than a means of communication: it lies at the heart of our identity and the vitality of our communities and our economy. By promoting research in French, we are helping build a more dynamic and innovative scientific ecosystem, where French is not only protected but also fully valued as a driving force for creativity and collaboration."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Supporting research and learning in French is essential to ensuring Francophone voices remain at the heart of Canada's academic and scientific landscape. I'm proud that our government is investing in the Université de l'Ontario français and in an initiative that will help young Francophones navigate emerging challenges like disinformation and generative artificial intelligence."

--Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament (Spadina–Harbourfront)

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration represents an investment of more than $4.1 billion for the protection and promotion of Canada's official languages. It marks the biggest ever investment by a government in official languages.

In the spring of 2026, the Government of Canada released the Report of the External Advisory Panel on the Creation and Dissemination of Scientific Information in French. The establishment of an external advisory group was one of the commitments made under the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 to support the French-language research ecosystem in Canada.

Associated Links

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration

External Advisory Panel on the Creation and Dissemination of Scientific Information in French

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Language, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]