Regional Tariff Response Initiative helps businesses respond, adapt, and compete amid shifting market conditions



EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian businesses are facing economic uncertainty as tariffs disrupt their export markets and global supply chains. In this moment of global volatility, Canada is standing firm — defending its industries, protecting workers, and investing in long-term resilience.

Government of Canada announces support for Prairie businesses facing trade challenges (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced support will be coming through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) to help Prairie businesses respond to trade shocks, adapt to new realities, and build for the future.

PrairiesCan is on the ground across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, working closely with federal, provincial, and Indigenous partners to respond to the unique needs of the Prairies during this period of intense global trade disruptions.

The RTRI will support businesses on the Prairies affected by recent trade actions to improve productivity, expand and diversify markets, strengthen supply chains, and boost domestic trade within Canada. Not-for-profit organizations that support businesses to manage the impact of trade disruptions are also eligible for funding.

The RTRI is part of a broad set of tariff support measures, including the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility, the Business Development Bank of Canada's Pivot to Grow initiative, and enhancements to the Strategic Innovation Fund. Together, these measures are reinforcing Canada's industrial strength and defending jobs across the country.

Further details on RTRI — including how to apply and eligible organizations — and additional support for Prairie businesses will be announced in the coming days. These measures will help companies navigate global trade disruptions, expand into new markets, and contribute to building a stronger, more self-reliant Canadian economy that works for everyone.

Quotes

"Canadian and Prairie businesses are facing real pressures in a shifting global trade landscape. The Regional Tariff Response Initiative, or RTRI, equips them to respond with strength — to adapt, innovate, and lead. Prairie businesses have always punched above their weight in driving Canada's productivity, and this initiative will help them expand into new markets while continuing to weather short-term challenges. Our new government is here to support that growth and build a stronger, more self-reliant Canadian economy for the long term."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has a comprehensive plan to fight back against U.S. tariffs, while supporting Canada's interests, industries, and workers.

On July 16, 2025, the Government of Canada announced a suite of new measures to support the domestic steel industry, including up to $150 million in targeted support through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative to enable businesses operating in the steel industry to adapt, grow, and anchor their presence in Canada's economy. These investments are part of a broader package that also included enhancements to the Strategic Innovation Fund, Labour Market Development Agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility.

, the Government of announced a suite of new measures to support the domestic steel industry, including up to in targeted support through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative to enable businesses operating in the steel industry to adapt, grow, and anchor their presence in economy. These investments are part of a broader package that also included enhancements to the Strategic Innovation Fund, Labour Market Development Agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility. The RTRI will enable businesses to offset the impacts of tariffs and adapt to longer term trade volatility by opening doors to new markets, boosting productivity, reducing costs, and strengthening domestic supply chains.

Applications for RTRI support on the Prairies will be accepted through PrairiesCan's web portal as of September 15, 2025 .

Associated links

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378 TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

