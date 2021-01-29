Government of Canada announces support for Manitoba energy-efficiency programs

Today, the Special Representative for the Prairies, the Honourable Jim Carr, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced approximately $32.3 million from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund to support natural-gas programs offered by Efficiency Manitoba, a new Crown corporation established by the Government of Manitoba. These programs will reduce natural-gas use and greenhouse gas emissions by offering rebates and incentives for energy-efficient equipment and retrofit measures. The Province of Manitoba is also contributing about $32.3 million to this project through Efficiency Manitoba.

The investment in Efficiency Manitoba will support a number of initiatives. The residential programs are designed to reduce household-natural-gas consumption by providing customers with rebates, incentives, and information to encourage them to make their homes more energy efficient. Eligible natural-gas savings measures for the residential sector may include home insulation, smart thermostats, and furnace and boiler upgrades. Through this program, low-income and Indigenous residents will also be eligible to benefit from the measures at no cost. As a result, the programs will reduce the cost of living for Manitoba residents while reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and supporting job creation.

The commercial, industrial, and agricultural programs include rebates and incentives to support energy savings from reducing natural-gas use through mechanical upgrades of space or process heating systems; building-envelope renovation improvements; and upgrades or equipment for new buildings that achieve greater energy savings.

This funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good jobs. Over the lifetime of these programs, Efficiency Manitoba will enable the creation of 1,800 jobs and see a cumulative reduction by 2030 of about 488,000 tonnes of greenhouse-gas emissions—equivalent to removing approximately 150,000 cars from the road for one year.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with the Government of Manitoba to bring forward climate-change measures that have a positive impact on their communities and that help Canada to exceed our 2030 target and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Canada's strengthened climate plan proposes steps to deliver emission reductions across the country. These initiatives will help make the places we live and gather in more affordable by cutting energy waste.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to support innovative projects that reduce emissions and create good jobs. Today's announcement does just that, highlighting some of the important work Manitoba is doing to build a stronger economy and a healthier province. For the first time ever, Canada has a plan to not only meet but also exceed a climate target. By cutting pollution like energy waste from our homes and buildings, we are putting that plan into action and creating a cleaner, more prosperous future."

– The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies

"As Canada's cleanest electricity province, Manitoba knows the value of investing in energy efficiency. This joint investment under our Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan will reduce carbon emissions in households and businesses and create clean energy jobs for Manitobans."

– The Honourable Sarah Guillemard, Manitoba's Minister of Conservation and Climate

"Efficiency Manitoba was created to provide energy and bill savings to Manitobans, along with resulting environmental benefits in the form of greenhouse-gas-emission reductions. This announcement is great news for Manitobans, with approximately 50 percent of our natural-gas energy-efficiency programs now being funded through Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund. We look forward to our continued work with our private-sector delivery partners and local businesses to support Manitoba's economic-recovery efforts while offering great opportunities for Manitobans to save."

– Colleen Kuruluk, Chief Executive Officer, Efficiency Manitoba

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is supporting municipalities, Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, schools, and hospitals in their important work to reduce pollution and create a cleaner, stronger, and more competitive economy.

is supporting municipalities, Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, schools, and hospitals in their important work to reduce pollution and create a cleaner, stronger, and more competitive economy. Under the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, Manitoba is eligible to receive up to $66.8 million for programs that reduce carbon pollution and strengthen the economy.

Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, is eligible to receive up to for programs that reduce carbon pollution and strengthen the economy. Manitoba's Efficient Trucking Program received up to $5.9 million through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, in March 2020 .

Efficient Trucking Program received up to through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, in . The Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund can fund eligible projects until March 31, 2024 .

. The Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plan, and it's helping put Canada on a path to meet and exceed the Paris-Agreement target for 2030.

Associated links

Related Links

