PrairiesCan support under the Black Entrepreneurship Program will provide services and training to help Saskatchewan entrepreneurs start and grow businesses

SASKATOON, SK, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canadian economy means ensuring everyone has the opportunity to succeed. Black entrepreneurs on the Prairies and across Canada face systemic barriers to financing, mentorship, and networking, which can limit opportunities to start and grow businesses.

Over $2.3 million to support Black entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced over $2.3 million in funding for two Saskatchewan-based organizations. This strategic investment will deliver training, mentorship and business development services to help Black entrepreneurs start businesses, scale up and succeed.

The Black Professionals and Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Inc. (BPES) will expand access to entrepreneurship training, procurement opportunities and advanced digital skills for Black entrepreneurs across Saskatchewan, helping them start and grow successful businesses. BPES's new Procurement Readiness Program will help Black entrepreneurs enter supply chains, improve financial planning and compliance, and develop their businesses for long-term success. A new AI and Digital Innovation Program will increase technology readiness, improve competitiveness, and enable adoption of AI and other digital skills. These programs, and the services provided through the BPES Community Hub in Saskatoon, will increase access to services for Black founders in cities and bring new services to rural and remote areas. This work will be supported by a federal investment of nearly $1.4 million.

The Coalition of Black Small & Medium Enterprises (CoBSMEs) will provide Black entrepreneurs with targeted training, mentorship and networking opportunities to help them build strong foundations and scale their businesses up through technology. Through business planning and financial literacy workshops, technology-focused training, a pitch competition and its annual Black Business Networking Event, CoBSMEs will help increase visibility for Black-owned businesses and open doors to new markets and partnerships. These activities are supported by a federal investment of more than $925,000.

Investing in Black-led organizations that support entrepreneurs strengthens local economies, expands opportunities for Black owned businesses, and builds a more inclusive, resilient and strong Canadian economy.

Quotes

"Black businesses and entrepreneurs play a vital role in building a strong and inclusive Canada. Canada and Saskatchewan are stronger when entrepreneurs have the tools they need to succeed. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring Black entrepreneurs have the support they need to grow, succeed, and create good jobs here in Saskatchewan."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Black businesses and entrepreneurs are vital to building a strong, inclusive Canada and a more prosperous Saskatchewan. When entrepreneurs have the tools they need to succeed, our communities grow stronger. That's why our government is committed to ensuring Black entrepreneurs have the support they need to grow, succeed, and create good jobs across Saskatchewan."

–The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Black entrepreneurs and businesses are leaders in Saskatchewan's economy. Their distinctive energy and determination make our communities more resilient and inclusive. The Government of Canada is proud to work with organizations like the Black Professionals and Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Inc. and the Coalition of Black Small & Medium Enterprises so that more Black entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan can thrive."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"From the beginning, our vision has been to create space for Black entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan to grow, lead, and transform their communities. This investment expands access to the tools, support, and opportunities needed to navigate complex systems and build sustainable success. Through this program, we are proud to help strengthen economic inclusion and contribute to a more vibrant and equitable Saskatchewan."

–Board of Directors, Black Professionals and Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Inc.

"The Government of Canada recognizes the vital role Black businesses play in building a strong and inclusive Canada. That is why investing in Black entrepreneurial ecosystems through the Black Entrepreneurship Program is a game‑changer for Black businesses in Saskatchewan. This funding enables CoBSMEs to continue implementing impactful programs that support the building, growth, and scaling of Black‑owned businesses across the province Quote."

–Yinka Adebule, CEO, Coalition of Black Small & Medium Enterprises

Quick facts

The Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) provides targeted support to Black business owners and entrepreneurs to help improve access to capital and business support services (such as training, advisory services, mentoring and networking).

The BEP Ecosystem is one of three components under the BEP. Delivered by the regional development agencies, the Ecosystem Fund supports not-for-profit Black led business organizations across the country in their capacity to provide support services such as mentorship, financial planning and business training for Black entrepreneurs. In Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba, the BEP Ecosystem fund is delivered by PrairiesCan.

Support from PrairiesCan will allow the BPES to serve at least 300 businesses, train 400 participants, and support the creation, maintenance or expansion of at least 100 Black-owned businesses in Saskatchewan over 4 years.

Funding for CoBSMEs will support services provided to at least 120 businesses, train 170 participants, and help create, maintain or expand at least 55 businesses.

The intake period for the Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) Ecosystem Fund is now closed, and all projects must be completed by March 31, 2030.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Rhonda Shymko, Communications Advisor, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 306-716-1901