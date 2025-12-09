OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to equipping the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with the tools it needs to protect Canadians, strengthen our Arctic security and unleash the economic potential of the North.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), announced that the Government of Canada has established a strategic partnership with Telesat Corporation and MDA Space, to develop and bolster the Canadian Forces' military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) capabilities.

This partnership is part of the Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar (ESCP-P), one of the key procurements being led by the newly formed Defence Investment Agency. It will provide reliable wideband and narrowband connectivity to support domestic and continental operations in the Arctic. This project is leveraging Canadian industry to create high-quality jobs across the country, while unlocking a multi-billion dollar investment in Canada's defence sector.

The Government of Canada selected Telesat and MDA Space as strategic partners because of their combined expertise in secure satellite communications and space-based infrastructure. This strategic partnership ensures a strong role for the domestic space sector, while reinforcing the government's commitment to Arctic security, Canadian sovereignty and creating high-quality jobs with our generational investments in defence.

The announcement demonstrates Canada's commitment to modernizing military capabilities, supporting NATO and NORAD priorities, and ensuring that Canadian innovation plays a central role in meeting emerging threats.

Quotes

"Today's announcement underscores Canada's commitment to equipping our military with the tools it needs to operate effectively in the North and beyond. Through this strategic investment in military satellite communications, we are not only strengthening the Canadian Armed Forces' ability to maintain secure, reliable communications in remote regions, but also supporting innovation and job creation across Canada. This project reflects how modern, forward-looking procurement can deliver both operational excellence and long-term economic benefits for Canadians."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar marks a critical advancement for Canada's defence and sovereignty, particularly across our Arctic and northern regions. By investing in cutting-edge satellite communications, we are providing the Canadian Armed Forces with secure, resilient, and modern capabilities--allowing them to safeguard our airspace, respond quickly to emerging threats, and support communities throughout the Arctic and the North.

This investment also reaffirms Canada's steadfast commitment to our key partners, including the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. And it underscores our determination to meet our sovereign defence objectives as outlined in Canada's defence policy, Our North, Strong and Free."

The Honourable David McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"I am proud to announce the strategic partnership for the Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar, led by the Defence Investment Agency, as part of my mandate to deliver the capabilities the Canadian Armed Forces need to protect our sovereignty. This investment to strengthen our Arctic security and operations will be supported by Canadian expertise and will create high-quality jobs across the country. In collaboration with Canadian industry partners Telesat and MDA Space, the project will deliver robust and secure military satellite communications capabilities that ensure our forces remain connected across vast and remote regions."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"This strategic partnership for the Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar will advance Canada's sovereign satellite communications capabilities, which are vital for reliable Arctic operations and national security. Through the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, this project will create high-value jobs, drive targeted investments and strengthen innovation across Canada's space and defence sectors, including small and medium-sized businesses. We're investing in Canadian expertise, capacity and leadership in space technologies to advance and compete on the global stage."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"The Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar will play a critical role in advancing the communications capabilities of the Royal Canadian Air Force and the broader Canadian Armed Forces. The ESCP-P project will significantly enhance our ability to conduct sovereignty operations in the Arctic, supporting the defence of Canada and North America. Through this strategic partnership, the project will deliver secure wideband and narrowband satellite communications capabilities that are essential to fulfilling the RCAF's continental defence mandate."

LGen Jamie Speiser-Blanchet

Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force

"For decades, Telesat has proudly supported the mission-critical connectivity needs of the Canadian Armed Forces. Along with MDA Space, we are honoured to be chosen as strategic partners in modernizing Canada's defence capabilities and expanding secure, resilient communications infrastructure. We commend the government's forward-thinking approach to defence procurement--one that harnesses industry expertise, innovation, and investment to accelerate deployment of a secure, multi-frequency architecture that strengthens Arctic security and safeguards Canadian sovereignty."

Dan Goldberg

President and CEO, Telesat

"MDA Space has a long history as a trusted mission partner to the Canadian Armed Forces, delivering the advanced technologies and mission outcomes they need to accomplish their critical mandate. We understand the significance of the missions they execute and the challenges inherent in their operations. With this partnership, and in close collaboration with the Department of National Defence and Telesat, we are ready to deliver essential Arctic military satellite communications capabilities at the speed of innovation and operational relevance."

Mike Greenley

Chief Executive Officer, MDA Space

Quick facts

As a first step, Canada has awarded a $2.92-million (including taxes) contract to Telesat in conjunction with MDA Space to conduct engineering and options analysis work for ESCP-P.

Canada is using a strategic partner model for the delivery of ESCP-P. The strategic partner model is an innovative approach to defence procurement that streamlines processes and accelerates timelines, while leveraging industry experience and expertise in the design, development and delivery of defence projects and programs.

This strategic partnership will maximize operational capability for the Canadian Armed Forces, deliver optimal value for Canadian citizens, contribute to Canada's economic prosperity and solidify Telesat's and MDA Space's position as Canadian champions in Arctic MILSATCOM.

The MILSATCOM capabilities will enhance the CAF's ability to conduct its core missions, including defending sovereign Canada and North America through the North American Aerospace Defense Agreement (NORAD), in addition to surveillance and search and rescue missions.

Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy will apply to ESCP-P, ensuring that the project will generate high-value jobs in Canada, foster innovation and strengthen Canada's domestic space and defence sectors. As a result of the ITB Policy, the strategic partnership will help ensure the involvement of the Canadian space ecosystem, including small and medium-sized businesses.

On October 2, 2025, the Prime Minister announced the establishment of the Defence Investment Agency. The Defence Investment Agency is a new special operating agency created to accelerate and streamline defence procurements. It represents a significant step in transforming Canada's defence procurement system to rebuild, rearm and reinvest in the CAF to respond to evolving global threats and meet operational demands.

Associated links

