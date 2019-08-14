Government of Canada announces significant contribution to the Innu of the North Shore for health and infrastructure

MALIOTENAM, TRADITIONAL INNU TERRITORY, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The government is committed to ensuring that First Nations across the country have modern health centres and roads.

Today, while visiting the Innu community of Maliotenam, Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface–Saint-Vital and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, announced funding for the renovation and expansion of the Centre de réadaptation Miam Uapukun in Maliotenam, as well as for repairs to Des Montagnais Boulevard in the community of Uashat.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $3.4 million in the expansion of the Centre Miam Uapukun's administration, reception and meeting rooms. This contribution also includes the renovation of the centre's kitchen, dining room and other multipurpose rooms, as well as the addition of a new generator which supplies energy to the entire building. The centre now has a new site design and offers more parking to better accommodate recipients and their families. Completing the centre's renovation and development project was made possible thanks to the participation of local Innu workers.

The Parliamentary Secretary also took the opportunity to announce a contribution of over $900,000 toward the reconstruction of a portion of Des Montagnais Boulevard. The new pavement, sidewalk restoration and repairs to curbs allow the community's residents and visitors to get around more safely.

Quotes

"Like all Canadians, the Innu of the North Shore deserve quality health care and safe and efficient roads. The Centre Miam Uapukun expansion project and the repairs to Des Montagnais Boulevard will ensure that residents of this region see their health, quality of life and well-being improve and are able to get to work, go to school and return home safely."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We welcome the investment announcements for the repairs to Des Montagnais Boulevard and the expansion and renovation of the Centre Miam Uapukun. The Centre Miam Uapukun is not just a local investment, but an essential health institution whose services benefit Innu from all communities. Our community is dynamic and every dollar invested in our infrastructure stimulates our development and ensures our quality of life."

Antoine Maniteu Grégoire

Deputy Chief of Uashat mak Mani-Utenam

Quick facts

The community of Uashat, Maliotenam has 4,757 members, 3,593 of whom live on reserve.

has 4,757 members, 3,593 of whom live on reserve. The Uashat reserve is located on the western outskirts of Sept-Îles, and the Maliotenam reserve is located 16 kilometres east of the city.

reserve is located 16 kilometres east of the city. Approximately $3.4 million going towards the renovation and expansion of the Centre de réadaptation Miam Uapukun comes from the Budget 2016 Social Infrastructure Fund.

