OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, along with Andrea Dicks, President of Community Foundations of Canada (CFC), and Mary W. Rowe, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Institute (CUI), announced funding for over 400 new projects under the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative (CHCI).

The additional funding will help communities adapt public spaces and local services in a way that meets people's needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Foundations of Canada's interactive map and results page highlights the projects and the great work being done within our communities.

"The pandemic prompted us to find innovative ways to continue socializing and accessing services while staying safe. With an additional $30 million investment from the Government of Canada, more than 400 new projects are being delivered to help communities of all sizes, in every region of our country, upgrade their gathering spaces. These projects will continue to assist communities in navigating through recovery and build economic resilience across the country," said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"The Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting community-led organizations from coast to coast to coast, and is bringing communities together both in-person and digitally as we continue living through the impact of a global pandemic. These projects show the creativity and resilience of communities, and demonstrate how enabling local community leadership can transform social infrastructure," said Andrea Dicks, President of Community Foundations of Canada.

"The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is broadening our understanding of what infrastructure truly is and can be: better and more equitable ways for people to connect, problem-solve, and create community-led places for everyone. The incredible response to the program from across Canada demonstrates how willing Canadians are to partner and work together for the benefit of their communities. These projects are an opportunity to help communities emerge from the pandemic more resilient, more accessible and more vibrant," said Mary W. Rowe, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Institute.

During this current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments and community partners across the country are still taking precautions and are continuing to adapt their spaces and services to keep residents safe and healthy, support economic recovery, create jobs, and build vibrant, resilient communities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quick facts

To date, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative (CHCI) has provided over $60 million towards more than 1,000 projects to build safer spaces and ensure a higher quality of life for people across the country.

towards more than 1,000 projects to build safer spaces and ensure a higher quality of life for people across the country. The CHCI was created to help communities adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and create safe ways for residents to access services and enjoy the outdoors.

Eligible projects under CHCI ranged from $5,000 and $250,000 and fell under three main themes: creating safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions.

and and fell under three main themes: creating safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions. The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is meant to complement other measures being taken by the Government of Canada to support communities to address immediate infrastructure needs resulting from the pandemic.

