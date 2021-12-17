OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Communities across Atlantic Canada are already experiencing the impacts of climate change.The low-lying coastal geography of the region makes communities and infrastructure particularly vulnerable to flooding and coastal erosion due to extreme weather events, sea level changes and intense storm-surge events — highlighting the need for adaptation action to reduce the long-term costs and build resilience.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change (ECCC), today announced two new resources to help support adaptation to climate change and strengthen resilience in Atlantic Canada.

The first is the release of the Atlantic Provinces chapter of the Canada in a Changing Climate: Regional Perspectives Report. The chapter highlights that infrastructure in the Atlantic Provinces is being threatened by increased flooding and erosion; climate change is exacerbating health risks in the region; critical natural resource sectors are vulnerable to climate change; and partnerships with local Indigenous Peoples are vital to informing adaptation in the region. As impacts will persist and intensify over time, urgent action is needed to increase resilience to climate change through adaptation.

The report is a part of Canada in a Changing Climate: Advancing our Knowledge for Action, the national science-based assessment of how and why Canada's climate is changing, the impacts of these changes and how we are adapting. The assessment reports raise awareness and understanding of the key issues facing our country and provide information to support sound adaptation decisions and actions.

Also today, the federal government joins the governments of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island in celebrating the official launch of CLIMAtlantic, a new regional climate organization serving the four Atlantic Provinces. CLIMAtlantic will provide communities, economic sectors and governments throughout Atlantic Canada with access to regional climate data, information, tools, training and support.

The Government of Canada is providing $1.65 million over three years towards the operations of CLIMAtlantic, and will contribute as much as $301,500 to support the work of regional climate service specialists in each Atlantic Province. The Atlantic Provinces are each contributing $75,000 over three years to the organization's operations.

Today's launch is part of a federal commitment to establish a network of climate organizations across the country. CLIMAtlantic is the fourth organization to join the national network of climate service organizations working with ECCC's Canadian Centre for Climate Services.

By ensuring Atlantic Canadians have access to credible, evidence-based information, these two resources will enable them to make more informed decisions to prepare for, respond and adapt to climate change impacts.

Quotes

"We must take bold and urgent action to protect our Atlantic communities from the negative impacts of our rapidly changing climate. The science is clear — adaptation action is critical to building resiliency to the impacts of climate change throughout the Atlantic provinces and across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Climate change is not a future problem — it's here, and with it comes more frequent and extreme weather events. Atlantic Canadians are already feeling these impacts; that's why initiatives that support climate change adaptation and resilience are so important. We are here to support the vital work of CLIMAtlantic, and our government will always stand up for the safety and wellbeing of Atlantic Canadians and their communities."



The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Climate change is impacting communities across Atlantic Canada, and the measures we take to adapt to it need to be based on sound data and scientific advice. The experts at CLIMATlantic will help inform the Atlantic provinces on how to ensure that our communities remain strong and resilient for years to come."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc,

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities



"We're thrilled that CLIMAtlantic is officially opening and it's located right here in Sackville, New Brunswick. Some of the benefits to our province include having access to the most current climate change data and services, which will increase New Brunswickers' awareness of the impacts of climate change, help build capacity at the local level so that communities can adapt to climate change, and inform our multiple sectors on becoming more resilient and remaining competitive in the marketplace."

The Honourable Gary Crossman

New Brunswick Environment and Climate Change Minister



"We need to work together to be prepared for the impacts of climate change. This regional organization allows us to collaborate with the federal government and other Atlantic provinces to share our work and accelerate access to climate information. This data will be used by governments and industry to develop plans to address regional climate risks. Nova Scotia looks forward to a strong collaborative relationship with our Atlantic partners as we work to implement the 28 goals enshrined in our new Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act."



The Honourable Tim Halman

Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Nova Scotia



"I am excited to see CLIMAtlantic officially open in the Atlantic region. Every action we take together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stimulate clean innovation and growth and build resilience to climate change impacts in the Atlantic provinces will make a difference. Through access to regional climate data, information, tools and training, we will have the best information available to address the impacts of climate change, and ensure our communities are sustainable today and for future generations."

The Honourable Bernard Davis

Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador



"Prince Edward Island communities, businesses and residents need good quality, locally-relevant climate data and services to make decisions that reduce climate change risks. We are pleased to partner with CLIMAtlantic to provide these services to Islanders. Adapting to climate change is critical for Islanders as we work to create a more resilient and sustainable future for P.E.I."

The Honourable Steven Myers,

Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, Government of Prince Edward Island

Associated links

Interactive Atlantic Provinces Chapter of Regional Perspectives Report

Canadian Centre for Climate Services

Backgrounder: Atlantic Provinces Chapter of regional Assessments

Canada in a Changing Climate: National Issues Report

Canada in a Changing Climate: Advancing our Knowledge for Action

Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy

Map of Adaptation Actions

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Press Secretary, [email protected], 819-790-1907; Environment and Climate Change Canada, Media Relations, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-665-6527, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

