Government of Canada announces new Natural Infrastructure Fund

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. The pandemic has amplified the need for Canadians to have greater access to local parks, green spaces and waterfronts. In addition, the increasing severity of weather events and impacts of climate change on municipalities has created a greater need for adaptation measures. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting families and communities to ensure community infrastructure is safe and reliable, while protecting people from the effects of climate change, creating economic opportunities, and improving quality of life.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities was joined by John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, to announce a new, $200 million Natural Infrastructure Fund. Under this new program, the first of its kind at the federal level, up to $120 million will be invested in large natural infrastructure projects. The new program will support projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to protect the natural environment, support healthy and resilient communities, contribute to economic growth, and improve access to nature for Canadians.

Cities across Canada are showing great leadership when it comes to investing in natural areas and reducing reliance on built infrastructure. As a part of the Fund's Large Project Stream, select major cities with innovative natural infrastructure strategies will be invited to apply for funding to up to $20 million, including the City of Toronto.

As highlighted in Budget 2021, the City of Toronto is a leader in natural infrastructure solutions, through its innovative and community-driven Ravine Strategy, which aims to protect, manage, and enhance the ecological services and recreational opportunities provided by an urban ravine network spanning more than 300 kilometres, including in areas where the surrounding neighbourhoods have limited access to green space.

In the coming weeks, further details will be announced about the Large Projects Stream. Upon receipt and approval of application, projects will be eligible to receive up to $20 million. An additional stream will be created under which recipients may submit smaller projects for review through an open and merit-based process. A minimum of ten per cent of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous recipients.

Natural infrastructure, particularly in urban areas, creates a connection to nature that contributes to wellness and mental health, and increased access to green spaces promote recreation and social connection. It is a key part of Canada's economic recovery from the pandemic and commitment to one million jobs, and will help make our communities more resilient to climate change while enhancing access to nature and healthy living.

The Government of Canada is committed to getting funding to communities when they need it the most in a way that achieves triple benefits: grow our economy and create jobs; tackle climate change; and build a more resilient and inclusive country for all Canadians.

"Now more than ever, Canadians know the positive impact nature can have on our physical and mental well-being, but not all communities have access to local green space. That's why the Government is creating a new, $200 million Natural Infrastructure Fund. As a part of this fund, up to $20 million is available for the City of Toronto's Ravine Strategy, which will improve access to nature for residents, protect animals and species, and increase resilience to climate change. Through this investment we're creating good jobs, kickstarting the economy, and building cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The federal government are strong partners for our city and have continuously helped us move forward in building up Toronto. The $20 million funding for our City's Ravine Strategy through the Natural infrastructure Fund will help us further advance our goals of building a greener city. By proactively investing in our ravines we can ensure that we are protecting these spaces and enhancing them so future generations can continue to enjoy them."

John Tory, Mayor of Toronto

Announced in Budget 2021, the $200 million Natural Infrastructure Fund will support a number of large and small-scale projects across the country.

Natural Infrastructure Fund will support a number of large and small-scale projects across the country. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects, including active transportation infrastructure, such as parks, trails, foot bridges, bike lanes and multi-use path, and disaster mitigation and adaptation projects, including natural infrastructure and tree planting.

is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects, including active transportation infrastructure, such as parks, trails, foot bridges, bike lanes and multi-use path, and disaster mitigation and adaptation projects, including natural infrastructure and tree planting. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Infrastructure Canada has approved more than 3,600 projects, representing more than $9.9 billion in federal investments, under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

