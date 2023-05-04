Investments through the Accessible Technology Program support organizations in developing new devices and technology solutions to help Canadians with disabilities participate in the digital economy

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians need to be connected to fully engage with the professional, social, economic and cultural networks in our communities. Yet even today, many with disabilities still face barriers to participating fully in the digital economy. That's why the Government of Canada continues to push the envelope to find new and innovative ways of helping remove barriers to accessibility and inclusion.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that 11 organizations in communities across the country will receive funding as part of the $5.8 million investment in the second phase of the Accessible Technology Program. This investment will support the development of new assistive and adaptive digital devices and technologies to make it easier for Canadians with disabilities to participate fully in the digital economy.

While the price of mainstream technologies typically decreases as they become more readily available, the opposite is true for assistive and adaptive devices because they must be customized to the unique needs of their users. Therefore, the current level of support for the development of accessible technologies needs to be increased, given the unique needs of Canadians with disabilities.

The Accessible Technology Program will help overcome these barriers, reduce the costs associated with developing assistive and adaptive technologies, and address the employment challenges that Canadians with disabilities face. This will help ensure that they can be more independent and get the well-paying jobs they want.

The 11 organizations receiving funding are:

AAVAA Inc.

CanAssist

CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind)

Compusult Limited

Concordia University of Edmonton

of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Horizon Health Network

Neil Squire Society

Technologies HumanWare Inc.

TrySight Inc.

Université Laval

Quotes

"All Canadians deserve the opportunity to find good jobs, contribute to their community, and build a better life for themselves and their family. Our government's investments through the Accessible Technology Program are empowering those who are still facing barriers to participating in the digital economy. By working with great organizations across the country, we are increasing accessibility and helping Canadians with disabilities access high-quality assistive and essential equipment to ultimately improve their quality of life."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"A barrier-free Canada by 2040 includes barrier-free technology. Access to technology and the Internet is essential to developing the professional and cultural networks necessary to fully participate in the digital economy. With these investments, our government is addressing the barriers to employment faced by persons with disabilities and helping them get well-paying jobs."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Quick facts

The Accessible Technology Program is part of the Government of Canada's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to create well-paying jobs for the middle class.

Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to create well-paying jobs for the middle class. The Accessible Canada Act was tabled in Parliament on June 20, 2018 . It received royal assent on June 21, 2019 , and came into force on July 11, 2019 .

was tabled in Parliament on . It received royal assent on , and came into force on . Through its initial investment from Budget 2017, the program supported 28 projects and 24 recipients, resulting in the development of over 28 technologies. More than 10 of these new technologies are now commercially available to Canadians.

