Local licensing will mean easier access to spectrum for small Internet service providers and innovative industries as well as rural, remote and Indigenous communities

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Access to fast, reliable and affordable Internet and mobile services is essential for Canadians. And Canadians rightfully expect—and deserve—it. That is why the Government of Canada continues to make more spectrum available to support better connectivity and access to the latest wireless technologies.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a new licensing policy that will give easy local access to 5G spectrum for Internet service providers and innovative industries as well as rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

The emergence of new wireless technologies is supporting the creation and expansion of new spectrum applications in many industries, including agriculture, mining, manufacturing, health care, public safety and transportation. This new non-competitive local licensing process will help smaller users access 5G spectrum in very localized areas, including in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

With this policy, Canadians will benefit from improved connectivity in rural and remote areas and access to innovative new products and services.

"Whether it's on farms, in factories, on university campuses or in hospitals, new wireless technologies are enabling exciting innovations across our economy. That's why our government is making access to 5G spectrum easier to ensure that Canadians, especially those in rural and remote parts of our country, can benefit from these emerging technologies."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Our government continues to expand its spectrum licensing policy to allow rural, remote and Indigenous communities to innovate and thrive. Better access to 5G wireless technologies, local bandwidth and high-speed connectivity will allow all Canadians, no matter where they live, to participate in the digital economy and take advantage of cutting-edge technologies."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is working to implement this licensing framework using a simple, automated licensing system for users. This automated system is expected to be made available in 2024.

Non-competitive local licensing will allow users to get easy access to spectrum covering areas as small as a single farm, factory, university campus or shopping centre, enabling the adoption of many potential innovations.

For example, a farm might use this spectrum for a private network for automated operations such as crop tracking or product traceability, which require high levels of bandwidth and network performance.

This spectrum will also enable wireless broadband service providers to bolster connectivity in various regions across the country, particularly in rural and remote areas and Indigenous communities.

