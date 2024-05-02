GATINEAU, QC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, helps connect Canadians with our shared history. Every designation of a person, place, or event of national historic significance makes a unique contribution to the tapestry of stories that make up our past and collectively contributes to our identity.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the appointment of Mr. Bernard Thériault, representative for New Brunswick, as the new Chair of the Board. In addition, Minister Guilbeault announced the appointments of the following provincial / territorial representatives: Stephen Azzi (Ontario), Harry Holman (Prince Edward Island), Valerie Korinek (Saskatchewan), and Jessica Kotierk (Nunavut).

Each member of the Board brings a unique and valuable perspective that will further advance the important work the Board has been doing for over a century to commemorate the people, places, and events that have shaped Canada's history. Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada are committed to ensuring that national historic designations reflect the broad spectrum of stories from the history of Canada. Together, they provide opportunities for people to hear stories that present different voices, perspectives, and experiences, including the difficult periods that are part of our past.

Canadians value our shared history and recognize that it is important to know about the country's past and to know about each other. Historical understanding creates engaged citizens, promotes critical thinking, encourages civic responsibility, and produces a more inclusive society.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Minister responsible for Parks Canada regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada. Parks Canada supports the Board's work with professional and administrative services, including the conduct of historical and archaeological research needed for evaluating nominations.

Together, Parks Canada and the Board ensure that subjects of national historic significance are recognized, and these important stories are shared with Canadians under the National Program of Historical Commemoration.

"Canadians are diverse and so is our history. These new members bring their unique experience and passion for history and culture to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada. They join a group of knowledgeable individuals who care deeply about sharing the stories of our past for the benefit of Canadians today and for future generations. I look forward to the contributions these individuals will make to advancing the important work of the Board in commemorating the defining moments that have shaped history in Canada."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

The Board is composed of a representative from each province and territory, as well as the Librarian and Archivist of Canada , a representative of the Canadian Museum of History, and a representative of Parks Canada.

, a representative of the Canadian Museum of History, and a representative of Parks Canada. The Framework for History and Commemoration , introduced in 2019, supports the work of Parks Canada and the Board in designating places, persons, and events of national historic significance and encourages new and diverse types of public nominations. The Framework takes an audience-focused approach that is inclusive and presents the diversity and complexity of history in Canada , including the history of Indigenous Peoples.

, introduced in 2019, supports the work of Parks Canada and the Board in designating places, persons, and events of national historic significance and encourages new and diverse types of public nominations. The Framework takes an audience-focused approach that is inclusive and presents the diversity and complexity of history in , including the history of Indigenous Peoples. To date, based on recommendations from the Board, the Government of Canada has designated over 2,240 national historic sites, events, and persons under the National Program of Historical Commemoration.

has designated over 2,240 national historic sites, events, and persons under the National Program of Historical Commemoration. In addition to making recommendations regarding designations of national historic significance, the Board provides advice on Heritage Railway Stations, Heritage Lighthouses, and the National Program for the Grave Sites of Canadian Prime Ministers.

Most nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a person, place or event of historic importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a person, place or event of historic importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate. The Government of Canada is committed to an open, transparent, and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council's appointees, to encourage continued trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions. The selection process reflects the fundamental role that Governor in Council's appointees play in our democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country.

