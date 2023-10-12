OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced a new appointment to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB). Following a merit-based selection process, Peter Moreland-Giraldeau has been appointed to the Board for a five-year term.

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Mr. Moreland-Giraldeau is a lawyer with a Master of Laws: Common Law (L.L.M) from the University of British Columbia. In his current work for the Appeals Commission for Alberta Workers' Compensation, he provides legal advice to the Commission's General Counsel, Commissioners and Executive. He is also currently the Chair of the Canmore Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.

The PMPRB is an independent quasi-judicial body established by Parliament in 1987 under the Patent Act. As an arm's-length organization of the government, the PMPRB protects the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring that the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

Quotes

"For more than 35 years, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board has been charged with protecting Canadian consumers from excessive prices of patented drugs. I am very pleased to announce this new appointment. Mr. Moreland-Giraldeau's qualifications in law and his experience in the operations and decision making of quasi-judicial bodies will be an asset to the Board as it continues to deliver on its mandate in support of Canadians."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Canada's Minister of Health

Quick Facts

are not excessive. The PMPRB is also responsible for reporting on trends in pharmaceutical sales and pricing for all medicines and for reporting on research and development spending by patentees.

