OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced a new appointment to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB).

Following a merit-based selection process, Sharon Blady is appointed to the Board for a five-year term.

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly-qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent, and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Ms. Blady is an accomplished senior executive with more than 15 years of healthcare, government, and public policy expertise. She is the former Health Minister of Manitoba and has experience as a mental health advocator and educator. She is the founder and CEO of Speak Up: Mental Health + Neurodiversity, a platform which aims to foster awareness, understanding, and provide support to those navigating mental health and neurodiversity.

The PMPRB is an independent quasi-judicial body established by Parliament in 1987 under the Patent Act. As an arm's-length organization of the government, the PMPRB protects the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring that the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

Quotes

"I congratulate Ms. Blady on her appointment as member of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board. Her depth of knowledge and expertise in healthcare and public policy will bring a complementary perspective to the Board—to the benefit of Canadians seeking access to affordable medicines across the country."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Canada's Minister of Health

Quick facts

are not excessive. The PMPRB is also responsible for reporting on trends in pharmaceutical sales and pricing for all medicines and for reporting on research and development spending by patentees.

