Government of Canada announces National Funders selected to support charities and non-profits

Selected organizations will distribute the Community Services Recovery Fund to charities and non-profits

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Charities and non-profits are at the forefront of addressing communities' needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many of them are struggling to recover and adapt their services to the changing needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced that Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada, and United Way Centraide Canada have been selected to distribute funding to help a broad and diverse range of charities and non-profits adapt and modernize, so they can support pandemic recovery in communities across Canada.

The Community Services Recovery Fund is a one-time investment of $400 million that will help charities and non-profits to acquire the tools they need to adapt and modernize so they can better support pandemic recovery in communities across Canada. Following a call for proposals, the National Funders were each selected on their ability to achieve a wide distribution of funding across the sector, and to work collaboratively and efficiently to administer the Fund. They will be responsible for assessing applications from charities and non-profits and distributing funds.

Since the early phases of the pandemic, charities and non-profits have struggled with increased demand for their services, reduced revenues, declines in charitable giving due to the rising cost of living, and a greater need to make use of digital tools as part of adapting and modernizing their operations.

Funding from the Community Services Recovery Fund will enable charities and non-profits to invest in their own organizational capacity to:

adapt the way they deliver services to support the needs of their staff and volunteers;

buy equipment such as computers and software;

create new ways of working, such as developing new fundraising approaches;

provide support for staff and volunteers, such as staff training, supports for mental health and wellbeing; and

develop plans to receive funding from diverse sources.

As a result of the investments provided by the Community Services Recovery Fund, charities and non-profits will be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility, and sustainability of the community services that they provide.

The National Funders are working diligently to set up the application process and to promote the Fund to diverse communities across Canada. The application process is expected to be launched on January 6, 2023. For more information visit the National Funders' Community Services Recovery Fund website.

"The Government supports a more inclusive model of economic growth that creates opportunities for everyone in Canada as the long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The Community Services Recovery Fund will strengthen the ability of charities and non-profits to deliver services and resources where they will have the most impact. Because of the National Funders' strong connections with local organizations, they will ensure funding is distributed efficiently to organizations that provide services to communities in need across Canada."

– The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

"The Canadian Red Cross commends Minister Gould and the Government of Canada for this important investment to support Canadians. Across the country, non-profits and charities are doing critical work to address the needs of some of the most vulnerable people in the country. This important work continues to demonstrate the power of humanity during what has been a prolonged period of challenges and recovery."

– Conrad Sauvé, Canadian Red Cross, CEO

"Charities and non-profit organizations are at the heart of communities, creating a sense of belonging from coast to coast to coast. Through the Community Services Recovery Fund, local community foundations are proud to have the opportunity to support this important work as we collectively build a more just and equitable future driven by community. This investment from the Government of Canada comes at a critical time when communities across Canada are coming together to rebuild from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic."

– Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada, President

"The Community Services Recovery Fund will enable the charities and non-profits that serve our diverse communities to adapt and renew their programs and services and to invest in the future of their organizations, staff, and volunteers. I would like to recognize and thank the Government of Canada and Minister Gould for hearing and responding to the call from the sector for investment in our essential community service organizations."

– Dan Clement, United Way Centraide Canada, President and CEO

The Community Services Recovery Fund builds on the successful delivery of the $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund, where the Government funded over 11,570 projects serving vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency Community Support Fund, where the Government funded over 11,570 projects serving vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. As National Funders for the Emergency Community Support Fund, Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada , and United Way Centraide Canada have demonstrated their capacity to distribute funding to the charitable and non-profit sector in a fair, effective and efficient manner.

, and United Way Centraide Canada have demonstrated their capacity to distribute funding to the charitable and non-profit sector in a fair, effective and efficient manner. More than half of non-profits said they experienced lower revenues in 2021 than in 2019, with nearly one quarter saying their revenues declined by 25% or more, according to the 2022 Canadian Survey on Business Conditions.

The Community Services Recovery Fund was first announced in Budget 2021 and committed $400 million to help charities and non-profits adapt and modernize so they can better support recovery from the pandemic in communities across Canada .

