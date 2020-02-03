Government of Canada announces judicial appointment in the province of Quebec

OTTAWA, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and diversity, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Nancy Bonsaint, General Counsel at Justice Canada, is appointed a puisne Judge of the Superior Court of Québec for the district of Québec. Madam Justice Bonsaint replaces Madam Justice C. La Rosa (Québec), who was appointed Senior Associate Chief Justice effective September 30, 2019.



Biography

Justice Bonsaint obtained a bachelor's degree in civil law from the University of Ottawa in 1993, and became a member of the Barreau du Québec in 1994. Until her appointment, she was the General Counsel in the office of the Attorney General of Canada (National Litigation Sector - Quebec Regional Office), where she practised since 2009. Justice Bonsaint previously worked at the office of the Attorney General of Quebec and in private practice. She specialized in litigation in Aboriginal law, constitutional law, and civil law (class actions).

As a litigation lawyer for 25 years, Justice Bonsaint primarily pleaded before the Quebec Superior Court, the Quebec Court of Appeal, and the Federal Courts. Justice Bonsaint has given several training courses in Aboriginal law at Justice Canada, in particular on the implementation of the Attorney General of Canada's Directive on Civil Litigation Involving Indigenous Peoples.

Justice Bonsaint was involved in the Barreau du Québec's activities, notably in the Comité sur les femmes dans la profession of which she was the president since 2018. Finally, she was involved in the Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign.

She and her husband, Louis, are parents of two teenagers.

Quick Facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 300 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system creates 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system creates 39 new judicial positions in , , , and and . In addition, Budget 2018 provided funding for a further seven judicial positions in Saskatchewan and Ontario , at a cost of $17.1 million over five years.

and , at a cost of over five years. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Rachel Rappaport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.justice.gc.ca

