Government of Canada announces investment that will help improve women's economic security in Prince Edward Island

SUMMERSIDE, PE, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to advancing gender equality and it recognizes the important role that creating more opportunities for women can play in promoting women's empowerment in all aspects of Canadian life. By investing in projects that improve women's economic security, we are helping to ensure that women, their families and communities can prosper—and this means a stronger economy for all Canadians.

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced a federal investment of $242,393 in the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI to help increase women's economic security.

Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI will work with the private sector to improve career opportunities for Indigenous women and girls and create a pathway for them to serve on the boards and programs of community-based and economic development organizations in the province.

Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI is one of more than 45 projects approved under the Women's Program in two calls for proposals entitled, Support for Women's Economic Security and Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women. These projects will build on ongoing efforts to support women's economic empowerment and advance gender equality for all Canadians.

Quotes

"These projects are so important: they are creating the right conditions for women to thrive in their careers – and their lives. By funding organizations like Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI that work to eliminate the barriers holding women back, we are ensuring that all Canadians – regardless of gender – have a real and fair chance at success. Our government knows that when we invest in women, we strengthen the economy for everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"We need proactive and sustainable initiatives that empower Indigenous women and help them achieve their career aspirations. Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI is doing important work to improve the economic security of Indigenous women across Prince Edward Island, helping ensure that they are hired, promoted, and given the opportunity to become leaders. Indigenous voices must have a continuing presence and impact in our industries and communities."

Bobby Morrissey

Member of Parliament for Egmont

"The Government of Canada's support will help us develop a practical and sustainable model that will promote a productive future for Indigenous women and girls in economic development. Making this happen will require a lot of investment and collaboration with local organizations. Our goal is to chart an effective path for career success for Indigenous women and girls in Prince Edward Island and to inspire similar initiatives across Atlantic Canada."

Kindra Bernard, Project Coordinator

Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI

Quick Facts

McKinsey Global Institute estimates that by taking steps to advance equality for women—such as employing more women in technology and boosting women's participation in the workforce—Canada could add $150 billion to its economy by 2026.

to its economy by 2026. Women continue to be disproportionately affected by economic insecurity. When comparing median hourly wages of women and men aged 15 years and over working full-time in Canada in 2018, women earned just 88 cents for every dollar earned by men. i Women of core working age (25-54 years) are also much more likely to work on a part-time basis, making up 75% of all part-time workers in that age bracket in 2018. ii Just over one-quarter (27%) of women of core working age working part-time reported childcare responsibilities as their reason for working part-time in 2018. iii

in 2018, women earned just for every dollar earned by men. Women of core working age (25-54 years) are also much more likely to work on a part-time basis, making up 75% of all part-time workers in that age bracket in 2018. Just over one-quarter (27%) of women of core working age working part-time reported childcare responsibilities as their reason for working part-time in 2018. Economic security is composed of basic social security, defined by access to basic needs such as health, education and housing.

Related Product

Backgrounder

Associated Links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

Backgrounder

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Calls for Proposals – Support for Women's Economic Security and Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women

On October 2, 2017, the Minister launched two calls for proposals. The first call for proposals, entitled Support for Women's Economic Security, invited organizations to apply for funding for projects to address the economic security of women and help advance gender equality in Canada. More than 30 projects will receive a total of $10 million in funding through this call for proposals.

This first call for proposals is divided into two themes. The first theme is Building Partnerships to Address Systemic Barriers, which provides funding to address major barriers that limit women's economic security. This theme includes, but is not limited to, the accessibility of childcare, the gender wage gap and pay inequity. The second theme, Increasing Private Sector Leadership and Investments in Women, encourages organizations to partner with the private sector to find innovative solutions that will help advance women's economic security.

The second call for proposals, entitled Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women, invited organizations to foster collaboration between Indigenous women, Indigenous organizations, their communities, and the private sector to support the economic security and prosperity of Indigenous women across Canada. Fifteen projects across the country will receive nearly $5 million in funding through this call for proposals.

Prince Edward Island Project

Today's announcement in Summerside, Prince Edward Island profiled an organization selected for federal funding through the Support for Women's Economic Security call for proposals:

Project title: Go the Extra Mile

Funding amount: $242,393

Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI will help get Indigenous women and girls on boards and programs of community-based and economic development organizations in the province. It will also work with the private sector to develop a toolbox of resources including guidelines, targets, and information to help Indigenous women and girls improve their career prospects and develop leadership skills.

Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI is a common forum for PEI First Nations to address outstanding issues related to Aboriginal and treaty rights. It promotes knowledge and understanding of Mi'kmaq rights by conducting research, developing and implementing initiatives, and building relationships necessary to resolve issues in a cooperative manner.

_______________________________

i Statistics Canada. Table 14-10-0340-02. Average and median gender wage ratio, annual.

ii Statistics Canada. Table 14-10-0327-03. Proportion of workers in full-time and part-time jobs by sex, annual.

iii Statistics Canada. Table 14-10-0029-01. Part-time employment by reason, annual.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

