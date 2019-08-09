Government of Canada announces investment in women's organization in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital services in our communities, supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long they have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the lifeblood of the women's movement, and that growing and maintaining these organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality.



That's why today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $520,000 in the West Central Women's Resource Centre in Winnipeg to help the organization grow, maintain its support to women and families throughout the Winnipeg community, and advance gender equality.

The West Central Women's Resource Centre is one of more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada receiving a portion of its funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada. The remainder of the funding is a result of a Federal-Provincial-Territorial partnership to strategically identify women's organizations in need of capacity funding that have a significant impact on their community.

The Government of Manitoba has also supported the West Central Women's Resource Centre.

"In making this historic investment, we recognize the women and women's organizations that have long been breaking through barriers, and we express our gratitude to them for what has often been decades of important work, on little more than a shoestring budget. For too long, the Canadian women's movement has been asking for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work—our government listened. I am proud that now, with stable and flexible funding, we are helping organizations like the West Central Women's Resource Centre to grow and endure, because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."

"It is a privilege to deliver today's increased funding commitment, building on our partnership with our provincial counterparts here in Manitoba. Governments are most effective when they work together—and when it comes to gender equality, we recognize the urgency. "



"Women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women make real, tangible differences within our communities across Manitoba. With today's announcement, we intend to demonstrate our continued commitment to supporting the effective resources and solutions that pave the way towards gender equality."

"We are very grateful for this generous funding from the Government of Canada. This kind of investment in our centre allows us to build capacity to further support and empower women and families to move from where they are to where they want to be. When women grow as leaders, they play a key role in building strong and thriving communities. We are committed to continuing this work."

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance gender equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million annually.

FPT Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women meet annually to share information, exchange best practices and explore issues that affect Canadian women and girls. They also discuss options for mutually beneficial collaboration to support improved social and economic prosperity for women and girls, and to prevent and address violence and abuse against women and girls.

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific need and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Today's announcement profiled a women's organization in Manitoba selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund and the Women's Program's continuous intake stream.

West Central Women's Resource Centre (WCWRC)



Project title: Growing Women Sustainably

Funding amount: $520,000

This funding will help the WCWRC grow, maintain its support to women and families throughout the Winnipeg community, advance gender equality, and amplify the voices of the women's movement in Manitoba. The WCWRC will increase their capacity in human resources, partnerships, strategic planning, fundraising and evaluation, and be able to continue delivering vital services to women in Winnipeg.

Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and founded in 1999, the WCWRC exists to empower women. WCWRC's shared vision is for a healthy, sustainable, equitable, just and peaceful community where women's knowledge and experience is valued and respected.

