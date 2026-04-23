EDMONTON, AB, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Today's global landscape is shifting rapidly, leaving many Canadians, including seniors, facing economic uncertainty due to factors such as the rising cost of living. In response, the government is committed to building a strong and resilient economy that enhances the quality of life for older Canadians. The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) plays a pivotal role in this effort by creating opportunities for thousands of seniors to remain engaged and active participants in their communities.

Today, the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), joined by Minister Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Community-Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and Matt Jeneroux, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Riverbend, announced an investment of over $54 million for more than 2,600 community-based projects that support seniors. These initiatives will benefit more than 400 communities across Canada.

The announcement was made at the Sage Seniors Association in Edmonton, Alberta, which received $25,000 in funding. This financial support will enable the organization to offer ongoing social and learning activities, financial workshops, digital education sessions, and monthly community meetings, all designed to promote social participation and support seniors' digital literacy.

Funding announced today was awarded through the 2025–26 call for proposals for community-based projects through the NHSP.

This program funds a wide variety of projects that support key Government priorities, such as digital literacy initiatives, fraud prevention and awareness programs, and intergenerational mentoring efforts, all aimed at supporting seniors and fostering stronger, more connected communities.

The 2026-27 call for proposals will be launched later this spring, along with changes to the program which include raising the maximum funding amount to $50,000 per project.

The government has implemented many important measures to make life more affordable for older Canadians. These include increasing Old Age Security for those over 75, expanding the Guaranteed Income Supplement earnings exemption, introducing the Canadian Dental Care Plan, and improving access to affordable internet. The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will provide further support to low- and modest-income households, including those of seniors, as the cost of living continues to rise. Together, these measures are designed to help seniors better meet their everyday needs.

Quotes

"The New Horizons for Seniors Program helps fund projects that keep seniors involved in their communities and create more opportunities for participation and inclusion. The projects announced today will help seniors stay active and connected in every part of the country."

– The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

"Our new government's continued support for the New Horizons for Seniors Program is delivering tangible benefits for seniors in Edmonton and communities across the country. In a more uncertain world, we are focused on what we can control--investing in people and building communities where no one is left behind, so seniors can live with dignity, safety, and a true sense of belonging."

– The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"This funding is unique in its focus on the strengths and contributions of older adults, while also investing in the community-based organizations needed to support and engage them. By prioritizing social inclusion and addressing issues like elder abuse, the New Horizons for Seniors Program is helping to build healthier communities. Sage appreciates the Government of Canada's continued commitment to this important work."

– Karen McDonald, Executive Director, Sage | Seniors Association

Quick facts

Seniors are expected to represent almost 25% of the population by 2059 and could reach 11 million people within 15 years.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program's community-based stream invests in projects that help to improve seniors' quality of life. In the 2025–26 call for proposals, organizations were eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding for projects of up to 52 weeks.

Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: promoting volunteerism among seniors and other generations; engaging seniors through the mentoring of others; expanding awareness of elder abuse, including financial abuse; supporting social participation and the inclusion of seniors; and providing capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.

Project proposals must involve seniors in vital roles to lead, plan or deliver the project.

Since its inception in 2004, the program has funded over 45,000 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with the Government of Canada's total investment now surpassing $1 billion in funding.

Based on the last two years of available data, more than 900,000 seniors participate in NHSP community-based projects each year.

Related products

Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Associated links

New Horizons for Seniors Program--Community-based project funding

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program: Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Kirstie Hudson, Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Seniors), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]