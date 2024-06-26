HALIFAX, NS, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making sure communities have the infrastructure they need to grow, build more homes, and keep connected across our country.

Today, the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Sean Fraser, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced a new investment of up to $8.3 million for a project at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, to increase the number of international and domestic passenger flights.

The project consists of building a new international connections facility at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. This will improve the connections process, making it faster and easier for passengers arriving in Canada from international flights as well as those connecting to other domestic destinations. This will also result in additional cargo hold capacity, to increase the movement of goods between Nova Scotia and international markets.

Improving passenger connectivity, facilitating trade, while making economic and environmental improvements, contributes to building vibrant communities in Atlantic Canada, with the infrastructure they need to grow.

"Today's $8.3 million investment will help build vibrant communities with the infrastructure they need to grow. This project's focus on improving passenger connectivity will provide more options for travellers and and make Halifax Airport an even more important transportation hub."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"Strong supply chains result in a strong economy that benefits all Canadians. The new international connections facility at the Halifax Airport will not only support this by bolstering trade between Nova Scotia and international markets but will also create more than 4,000 jobs."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are grateful for the financial support we received from Transport Canada's National Trade Corridors Fund to help build our new International Connections Facility. This expanded facility will help us attract more international air services to Halifax, which will increase our overall cargo capacity, enhance our global connectivity and accelerate regional economic growth. Together, we are finding innovative ways to ensure the safe, secure and efficient movement of people and goods."

Joyce Carter

President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority

By 2034, the project will create more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, resulting from increasing both passenger and cargo handling capacity. The project will also contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is investing to help goods move smoothly throughout Canada's supply chains.

is investing to help goods move smoothly throughout supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.1 billion has been committed to meritorious projects since the program's inception.

. A total of has been committed to meritorious projects since the program's inception. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

