VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $1.1 million for Women's Studies Online and the Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of British Columbia.

Increasing the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations will enable organizations to address the root causes of GBV and ensure that Indigenous women and their communities can prosper now, and in the future.

This announcement builds on the endorsement of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women in early November. The National Action Plan includes five pillars: Support for victims, survivors and their families; Prevention; Responsive justice system; Implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and Social infrastructure and enabling environment.

Quotes

"Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are subjected to a level of violence that is shocking to all Canadians. Frontline organizations like Women's Studies Online and the Native Courtworker and Counselling Association are at the heart of systemic change to address this terrible reality, and supporting their life-saving work is a priority for our government. As we mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, we are proud to announce this funding to help these and other organizations bolster the capacity to provide gender-based violence prevention programming aimed at addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

Quick facts

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

This announcement builds on previous WAGE funding of over $13 million to more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

This funding is a key contribution under the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, particularly Pillar 4 which supports Indigenous-led approaches. Further, this funding also represents a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People (Federal Pathway).

The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , the Government of Canada has invested over $250 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including 138 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

