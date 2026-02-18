SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves to be safe, included, and supported in their community. Today, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), announced $264,433 for Sudbury Queers United Around Diversity (SQUAD) to promote community safety, equality, and well-being across Greater Sudbury.

Through the Safer Community Development for 2SLGBTQI+ project, SQUAD will work with community members to reduce barriers to equality and safety, increasing the full participation of 2SLGBTQI+ people – including from Indigenous, racialized, and traditionally marginalized groups – in community life. Better inclusion and connection will make Greater Sudbury more welcoming for everyone. SQUAD will bring people together through focus groups and workshops, including Indigenous-led teachings. It will also grow its capacity by adding dedicated space, new staff, and stronger partnerships across the region.

Since 2016, the federal government has invested over $250 million to advance the rights and equality of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, including through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan. Ongoing funding will continue to advance 2SLGBTQI+ equality and keep 2SLGBTQI+ communities safe.

"We are continuing to invest in organizations, like Sudbury Queers United Around Diversity, to promote and advance 2SLGBTQI+ equality. Supporting these community-led initiatives strengthens the social fabric of Greater Sudbury and creates the conditions where everyone in the community can connect, feel supported, be safe, and thrive."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Creating safe, equitable environments is critical, and that's exactly the work that Sudbury Queers United Around Diversity is leading in our community. With this investment, SQUAD will be able to expand its services and offer meaningful workshops that foster inclusion, education, and understanding. These initiatives will help ensure that 2SLGBTQI+ community members in Sudbury feel supported, safe, and empowered to live authentically and without fear. This funding is about more than programs, it's about building a stronger, more compassionate community where diversity is celebrated, and everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament – Sudbury

Between 2019-2021, 1.3 million Canadians aged 15 years and older (4.4% of the Canadian population) reported being part of the 2SLGBTQ+ population.

Women and Gender Equality Canada invests in 2SLGBTQI+ communities through: the 2SLGBTQI+ Projects Fund to address discrimination, enhance supports, and challenge harmful norms ($35 million), and the 2SLGBTQI+ Community Capacity Fund to strengthen organizations and networks ($40 million).

Budget 2025 committed $54.6 million over five years, starting in 2026-2027, with $10.9 million ongoing, to support the 2SLGBTQI+ community sector. This includes $7.5 million over five years, with $1.5 million ongoing, for Pride Security.

Women and Gender Equality Canada's public awareness campaign, Unity, encourages Canadians to come together and play an active role in reducing the stigma faced by members of the 2SLGBTQI+ communities by increasing their knowledge and taking action to create a more inclusive future for everyone.

