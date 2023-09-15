VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims and survivors seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, and Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, announced over $3.1 million for seven organizations in British Columbia:

Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society

Carrier Sekani Family Services

Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Society

Lillooet Friendship Centre Society

Urban Native Youth Association

Aboriginal Front Door Society

The funding announced today will increase the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations. Their projects will help address the root causes of gender-based violence and ensure that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and their communities, can prosper now and in the future.

This funding is in addition to the funding provided to the province of British Columbia to support crisis hotlines. These investments allowed for British Columbia crisis hotlines to offer more robust services, resources, and supports to serve the urgent needs of those experiencing gender-based violence and their families.

In November 2022, the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Forum of Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women launched the 10-year National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. The Plan is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. It includes five pillars: support for victims, survivors, and their families; prevention; responsive justice system; implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and social infrastructure and enabling environment.

Quotes

"The high rates of violence against Indigenous women and girls are alarming. Frontline organizations, activists, and volunteers are leading this systemic change, and supporting their life-saving work is a priority. This funding will help bolster capacity to prevent and address the root causes of gender-based violence and continue to build a community in Cloverdale-Langley City."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"By investing $3.1 million to increase the capacity of local grassroots Indigenous organizations that are addressing root causes of gender-based violence, the Government of Canada is supporting urban Indigenous peoples in a way that is culturally relevant. I will continue to work toward solutions that will bring an end to gender-based violence in Vancouver Granville and across Canada."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This announcement builds on existing bilateral agreements between federal, provincial, and territorial governments to support crisis hotlines across Canada .

. This funding is a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. The funding is also a significant contribution to Implementing Indigenous-led approaches, Pillar 4 of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

The Federal Pathway to Address Violence Against Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end the GBV and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end the GBV and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Although roughly 5% of the female population in Canada identified as Indigenous, 21% of all gender-related homicides between 2011 and 2021 involved Indigenous women and girls.

Associated links

